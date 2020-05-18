Court sentences man to six months for 18 dogs’ deaths

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA





The Taichung District Court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to six months in prison for the deaths of 18 dogs.

Chou Chun (周濬) in March last year moved out of a rented apartment in Taichung, abandoning his 18 dogs, all of which died of hunger, the court said.

He was sentenced on April 30 to six months in prison and fined NT$300,000 (US$10,017) for contravening the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法).

Chou’s neighbors had complained to the landlord about the smell emanating from the apartment, the court said.

The landlord sent a friend to the apartment, who found 18 dead dogs scattered around the apartment, as well as another two that Chou had put in the refrigerator before he moved, it said.

The cleaners that the landlord hired to clean up the apartment reported the case to the Taichung City Animal Protection Office and the police, the court said.

Chou said that he kept the dogs because he liked them, not because he was breeding them illegally. He put the two dogs in the refrigerator because they had died and he did not have the money to have the bodies cremated, Chou said.

Although Chou said that he had visited the house to feed the dogs and attributed their deaths to communicable diseases, police found that some of the bodies were covered in bite marks and wounds, with some bones exposed, a clear sign that the animals had fought as a result of hunger, the court said.

Chou had not taken his sick dogs to a vet, the apartment was extremely unhygienic, and there was a lack of water and food, which meant he had intended to hurt the animals, it added.

The act states that anyone who kills or deliberately hurts an animal, resulting in mangled limbs or vital organ failure, can be sentenced to a jail term or penal servitude of up to two years, in conjunction with a fine NT$200,000 to NT$2,000,000.