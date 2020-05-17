A medical team from Taipei Medical University Hospital (TMUH) has begun a one-month aid project in Eswatini, which has reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19, hospital superintendent Chen Ray-jade (陳瑞杰) said on Tuesday.
Since 2008, TMUH has been responsible for medical missions in Eswatini, the only African country that has official ties with Taiwan, Chen said.
Following a request by the Eswatini Ministry of Health, four TMUH doctors arrived at the nation’s Lubombo Referral Hospital on May 1, Chen said, adding that the hospital was established with the support of the Ministry of Health and Welfare and TMUH.
The team — infectious disease specialist Chen Li-yuan (陳立遠), pulmonologist Li Shu-liang (黎書亮), respiratory therapist Lee Hsin-yu (李芯妤) and nurse Lin Yu-Hsuan (林侑暄) — aims to enhance Eswatini’s critical care with clinical assistance and training programs, he said.
Daily video conferences have been held between TMUH and the hospital to discuss the latest preventive measures and treatments, he added.
Eswatini is not a large country, with a population of about 1 million, he said, adding that there is a wide rural-urban gap with regards to healthcare resources, and the nation lacks experience in dealing with an epidemic or pandemic.
Disinfection products, such as alcohol-based sanitizers, are scarce in the nation, he added.
As Eswatini has reported hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections, the most pressing matter for the team is to eradicate the possibility of further transmissions among healthcare personnel, as it could lead to large-scale community infections, he said.
Facilities and routes at the hospital should be redesigned to better meet disease-prevention requirements, while local medical teams would be trained to attend to severely ill patients safely, and to wear and take off a surgical gown correctly, he said.
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT: ’Ordering the businesses to suspend operations was easy, but no one wants to take the responsibility for reopening them,’ the mayor said The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) instruction that local governments can decide whether hostess clubs and dance halls can reopen is a typical example of the central government’s unwillingness to take responsibility, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark in response to media queries on the sidelines of a blessing ceremony held at Taipei’s Sung Shan Tsu Huei Temple (松山慈惠堂) yesterday morning. The CECC on April 9 ordered all hostess clubs and dance halls to suspend operations after a case of locally transmitted COVID-19 involving a hostess in northern Taiwan was confirmed the day before. Minister of Health and
PETITION DRIVE: A proposal to allow the use of medical cannabis has collected more than 5,000 signatures on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform Regardless of whether the government permits medical cannabis, the drug’s status as a category 2 drug would not be changed, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Saturday after a petition calling for medicinal cannabis to be allowed gained more signatures. A proposal on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform has collected more than 5,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold needed for the proposal to be considered by the government. The public must understand that the only difference between narcotics and drugs is whether they are used in a legal manner, the ministry said. Using morphine, a category 1 narcotic, as
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members are calling for KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) to “lead the charge” by joining a possible mayoral by-election amid a bleak outlook for Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in a recall vote scheduled for June 6, party sources said on Saturday. If Han of the KMT is recalled — which would trigger a mayoral by-election — it would deal a serious blow to the party, in which case a strong mayoral candidate would be needed to shield the party from further damage, a KMT legislator said on condition of anonymity. If the party’s candidate in a mayoral
Award-winning actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to publicly support the territory’s pro-democracy movement, yesterday indicated that he is preparing to become a Republic of China citizen. Wong early yesterday on Facebook said that he is in Taiwan undergoing compulsory 14-day quarantine required of all overseas arrivals as part of the government’s policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a comment under the post, one Facebook user suggested that Wong become a naturalized citizen, to which Wong said that he was “making preparations,” without elaborating. The remark drew many positive responses from users of