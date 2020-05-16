The Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation yesterday on Children’s Safety Day urged the government and public to do more to reduce traffic incidents involving children and adolescents.
The foundation, which for this year’s safety day is focused on traffic safety, cited Ministry of Transportation and Communications data showing that an average of 21,984 children between the ages of six and 17 were involved in traffic incidents annually from 2015 to last year, with 79 dying as a result and 21,905 injured.
According to Health Promotion Administration figures, out of all 37 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development member nations, Taiwan’s mortality rate for adolescents ranked seventh, while it was second for scooter-related traffic injuries and deaths, the foundation said.
Government statistics showed no decrease in mortality and injury rates, indicating that Taiwan’s traffic safety has not improved, the foundation added.
According to a poll it conducted from last month until the middle of this month, targeting parents with children in elementary, junior-high or high school, more than 90 percent said that they drive their children to and from school.
The foundation said that this figure indicates that parents fear and distrust traffic conditions.
About 70 percent of parents said that traffic safety should be taught at school, so that children can learn how to navigate traffic safely from a young age, the foundation said.
The poll received 3,493 valid responses out of 3,900, it said.
The foundation, which urged support for its projects to provide safer environments for children, said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has seen a 70 percent decrease in donations.
The foundation was established and named after private kindergarten teacher Lin Ching-chuan (林靖娟), who died saving children trapped on a burning bus 27 years ago.
