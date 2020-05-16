The National Museum of Taiwan History is collecting items and materials to record the nation’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tainan-based museum on Wednesday last week posted on Facebook its plan to establish a coronavirus-themed collection, seeking public participation via social media.
The museum is seeking to preserve a record of a time when people were living a very different lifestyle — wearing masks and observing social distancing rules in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
The museum has already received various items, such as an improvised “aerosol box,” created by Lai Hsien-yung (賴賢勇), an anesthesiologist at Mennonite Christian Hospital in Hualien, which helps physicians perform endotracheal intubations, as well as masks and protective equipment for medical workers made by local manufacturers, it said.
The museum also has a copy of the April 14 edition of the New York Times, which includes a crowd-funded advertisement promoting Taiwan’s role in the global fight against COVID-19.
The museum has a wish list of three items it hopes to acquire — a vest worn by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) at the daily Central Epidemic Command Center briefings; “Taiwan Can Help” banners attached to supplies donated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to other nations; and cardboard cutouts of fans placed in the stands by the Rakuten Monkeys baseball team when the CPBL began its season behind closed doors last month.
The museum said it has already received about 60 items from the public, while recording 46 contact details that would likely lead to donations of further items.
The museum is working with other institutions, including Academia Sinica and the Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab, to launch an online platform this month where people would be able to submit photographs, videos and audio files, it said.
The museum routinely updates its collections to include modern history, such as the 2014 Sunflower movement, when protesters opposing a service trade agreement with China occupied the Legislative Yuan for almost 23 days, it said.
As the nation’s “people’s museum,” it took over Academia Historica’s collection on the nation’s elections, as well as one on the collapse of a building in Tainan after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in 2016.
People looking to donate pandemic-related items can contact the museum by sending an e-mail to covid19tw@nmth.gov.tw, the museum said.
