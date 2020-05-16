Treatments that combine the use of Western and Chinese medicine have shown promising preliminary results in local COVID-19 patients, the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM) said.
Of the 14 COVID-19 patients the NRICM has helped treat, 12 were discharged from hospital within eight to 10 days of them first being given the drugs and they have not shown any side effects so far, NRICM Director Su Yi-Chang (蘇奕彰) said.
The other two patients were only recently confirmed to have the disease, so they were still undergoing treatment, Su said.
While saying the mix seemed promising, Su did not disclose the specific medications used.
They would only be revealed by the research team should they be included in the Central Epidemic Command Center’s treatment guidelines, he said.
The guidelines for the use of Chinese medicine in COVID-19 treatment have passed a review by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and have been sent to the center’s advisory team for discussion, National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Association secretary-general Ko Fu-yang (柯富揚) said.
The NRICM team began treating COVID-19 patients at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei and Taichung Veterans General Hospital on April 3, Su said, adding that his research team began looking into Chinese medicine to treat COVID-19 in January.
Building on Su’s experience treating SARS patients with Chinese medicine in 2003, the team sifted through research papers to come up with suitable prescriptions for COVID-19 patients of varying degrees of severity, he said.
The team has devised four prescriptions — one each for mild, moderate and severe cases of COVID-19, as well as one that helps those in the recovery stage, Su said.
The prescriptions, when used in combination with Western medicine, have been effective in stabilizing the heart rate and blood pressure of COVID-19 patients, as well as alleviating their fever, he said.
The team also found that some Chinese medicine fuses with the spike proteins on the surface of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, Su said.
These medicines could prevent the spike proteins from attaching to human cell receptors, thereby preventing the virus from infecting the body, he said.
The treatment could also help suppress a cytokine storm, an overreaction of the body’s immune system that can be fatal for a COVID-19 patient, he added.
