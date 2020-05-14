Storm unlikely to make landfall in Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Tropical Storm Vongfong is unlikely to make landfall in the nation, but could bring heavy rain if it interacts with a stationary front, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

The storm formed at about 8pm on Tuesday. Its center was 1,400km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) as of 2pm yesterday, moving northwest at 14kph, bureau data showed.

Although the storm’s radius remained 80km, the bureau said that it could develop into a typhoon, which would expand its radius.

Vongfong is forecast to move west and make landfall in the Philippines today, bureau forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其) said.

It would turn north afterward and enter the Bashi Channel by early Sunday morning, he said, adding that it would then accelerate and move northeast away from Taiwan.

“The storm would come closest to the nation on Sunday, which would bring showers to the nation’s east coast. If the storm’s path moves further west, chances of showers in southern Taiwan would be high as well,” Liu said.

The storm’s intensity and movement would be subject to change before it moves closer to the nation’s southeast coast, he said.

“The storm is expected to weaken after making landfall in the Philippines and the degree to which it would weaken would determine how it would affect Taiwan,” he added.

Meteorologists abroad disagreed on how Vongfong would affect the weather in Taiwan, Liu said.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts projected that Vongfong would make a wide turn west before moving north.

However, it might be downgraded from a typhoon by the time it comes closer to Taiwan, the organization said.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center has forecast that Vongfong would only make a small turn before moving northeast away from the Philippines.

It would maintain the intensity of a tropical storm or a typhoon as it moves north, but it would move farther away from Taiwan, the center said.

Asked whether Vongfong’s move north would trigger the southwest jet stream and whether the jet stream would interact with a stationary front that is to affect Taiwan next week, bringing heavy rainfall to the nation, Liu said that Vongfong would pick up speed and move northeast soon after it enters the Bashi Channel on Sunday, but the stationary front would not affect the nation until Tuesday next week.

How and whether the two weather systems would interact depends on the storm’s intensity and path, he said.

A southwest wind would be blowing in the South China Sea next week, which would bring warm and wet air to Taiwan, Liu said.

If it combines with a stationary front, humidity would rise in the nation, making the weather unstable nationwide, he said, urging people to closely monitor weather reports.

Former bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the unstable weather would begin on Monday next week, when the southwest wind and humidity are to rise, causing showers and thundershowers nationwide.

Starting on Tuesday, the nation would come under the influence of the second stationary front of the plum rain season, Wu said, adding that the front would move slowly and linger around the nation.

The combination of a stationary front and the southwest jet stream could bring heavy rainfall to the nation, he said, adding that this could affect the nation more than Vongfong.

The public should closely monitor weather updates, he said.