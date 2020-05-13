Lawmakers yesterday approved amendments to the Senior Citizens Welfare Act (老人福利法), including a provision for a fine of up to NT$1 million (US$33,422) for skilled nursing facilities whose mistreatment of residents results in death.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare, the competent authority designated by the act, must send personnel to inspect skilled nursing facilities that have not been registered with local authorities, one amendment says.
Unregistered facilities must not evade or interfere with inspections and must provide any documents requested, it says.
Failure to comply can result in a fine of between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000, it adds.
In addition to fines, facilities whose mistreatment of residents results in mental or physical harm and those who fail to report such mistreatment to authorities would see their names and the names of their supervisors published, another amendment says.
Any facility whose mistreatment of residents results in death faces a fine of between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million, it says, adding that in such a scenario, authorities may also order a registered facility to suspend operations for one month to one year.
If a facility receives two consecutive evaluations with a score of “D,” its registration would be revoked and the facility would be dissolved, it says.
If mistreatment by an unregistered facility results in the death of a resident, local facilities should step in to help and oversee the transfer of residents to other qualified facilities, the amendment says.
If the supervisor of a facility refuses to comply with a transfer, they face a fine of between NT$200,000 and NT$1.2 million, it says.
In addition to the children of senior citizens, the amended act now stipulates that their spouses are obligated to support them.
Local governments should assist senior citizens with lawsuits they have filed against their spouse or children if their negligence infringes on the personal freedom of the senior citizen or jeopardizes their health or lives, the amended legislation says.
However, in the event that a spouse or children cannot support a senior citizen due to financial difficulty or other mitigating circumstances, a court may fully or partially waive their obligation, in which case local governments would put the senior citizen in a qualified facility and pay any ensuing costs in advance, it says.
Local authorities should then verify the financial status of the senior citizen and inform those who can afford their care to pay the costs within 60 days or have their assets sequestered, it says.
