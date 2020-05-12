Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

‘No crisis’ with Paraguay

There is “no crisis” regarding diplomatic ties with Paraguay, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Wu made the remarks in response to media queries on an April 17 vote by the Paraguayan Senate in a virtual session on whether to urge the country’s president to switch diplomatic recognition to China. The 45-seat Senate voted against the proposal 25-16, with four abstentions, the ministry said in a statement, adding that it is watching developments closely. It said the vote was held after seven Paraguayan senators associated with the left-wing party caucus Frente Guazu on March 30 petitioned to establish formal ties with Beijing in exchange for direct access to the Chinese market. Wu said the Paraguayan opposition has always been “unfriendly” toward Taiwan, but the government maintains cordial ties with the Paraguayan administration and has confidence in bilateral ties. Taiwan and Paraguay established diplomatic ties in 1957.

AVIATION

Air Canada extends freeze

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights between Taipei and Vancouver until March 27 next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local travel agency said yesterday. The Canadian flag carrier had on April 16 extended the suspension from the originally scheduled end date of June 2 to Oct. 24 as the pandemic continued to expand internationally. Separately on Thursday, Air France said it would cancel all direct flights between Taipei and Paris from June 1, citing financial distress caused by the pandemic. The carrier said it would terminate the three round-trip services it offers weekly between the cities, after temporarily suspending them on March 8.

CRIME

Man accused of murder

A 70-year-old Taipei man is facing domestic violence and murder charges after he allegedly smothered his daughter — who had cerebral palsy — to death before attempting suicide in March. The man, surnamed Chen (陳), was quoted by police as saying that he could not bear to see his 50-year-old daughter suffer any longer, as she had a severe toothache and cried all night. Chen allegedly smothered his daughter with her blanket and then swallowed a large number of painkillers, police said. Chen’s wife found her husband and daughter unconscious the following morning and called emergency personnel, who revived Chen, but could not help their daughter, police said. Police forwarded the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, which on Friday charged Chen with murder and domestic abuse. Police said that Chen’s wife had cared for their daughter and they shared a room. However, his wife was hospitalized and Chen was left in charge of their daughter, police said.

SOCIETY

Village awaits cell coverage

Residents of an Aboriginal community in Pingtung County are looking forward to the completion of base stations in October, Checheng Township (車埕) mayor Chang Chun-kuei (張春桂) said yesterday. Chang said the project was one of her campaign promises when she first ran for office five years ago, and the three major telecoms — Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone — last month began building the facilities at a cost of more than NT$8 million (US$267,908). Residents of the village, the only one in the township without mobile phone coverage, hope the new facilities can improve communications during the upcoming typhoon season and help the development of local tourism, she said.