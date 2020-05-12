DIPLOMACY
‘No crisis’ with Paraguay
There is “no crisis” regarding diplomatic ties with Paraguay, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Wu made the remarks in response to media queries on an April 17 vote by the Paraguayan Senate in a virtual session on whether to urge the country’s president to switch diplomatic recognition to China. The 45-seat Senate voted against the proposal 25-16, with four abstentions, the ministry said in a statement, adding that it is watching developments closely. It said the vote was held after seven Paraguayan senators associated with the left-wing party caucus Frente Guazu on March 30 petitioned to establish formal ties with Beijing in exchange for direct access to the Chinese market. Wu said the Paraguayan opposition has always been “unfriendly” toward Taiwan, but the government maintains cordial ties with the Paraguayan administration and has confidence in bilateral ties. Taiwan and Paraguay established diplomatic ties in 1957.
AVIATION
Air Canada extends freeze
Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights between Taipei and Vancouver until March 27 next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local travel agency said yesterday. The Canadian flag carrier had on April 16 extended the suspension from the originally scheduled end date of June 2 to Oct. 24 as the pandemic continued to expand internationally. Separately on Thursday, Air France said it would cancel all direct flights between Taipei and Paris from June 1, citing financial distress caused by the pandemic. The carrier said it would terminate the three round-trip services it offers weekly between the cities, after temporarily suspending them on March 8.
CRIME
Man accused of murder
A 70-year-old Taipei man is facing domestic violence and murder charges after he allegedly smothered his daughter — who had cerebral palsy — to death before attempting suicide in March. The man, surnamed Chen (陳), was quoted by police as saying that he could not bear to see his 50-year-old daughter suffer any longer, as she had a severe toothache and cried all night. Chen allegedly smothered his daughter with her blanket and then swallowed a large number of painkillers, police said. Chen’s wife found her husband and daughter unconscious the following morning and called emergency personnel, who revived Chen, but could not help their daughter, police said. Police forwarded the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, which on Friday charged Chen with murder and domestic abuse. Police said that Chen’s wife had cared for their daughter and they shared a room. However, his wife was hospitalized and Chen was left in charge of their daughter, police said.
SOCIETY
Village awaits cell coverage
Residents of an Aboriginal community in Pingtung County are looking forward to the completion of base stations in October, Checheng Township (車埕) mayor Chang Chun-kuei (張春桂) said yesterday. Chang said the project was one of her campaign promises when she first ran for office five years ago, and the three major telecoms — Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile and Far EasTone — last month began building the facilities at a cost of more than NT$8 million (US$267,908). Residents of the village, the only one in the township without mobile phone coverage, hope the new facilities can improve communications during the upcoming typhoon season and help the development of local tourism, she said.
A spate of cyberattacks originating from China could be preparations for an attempt to paralyze Taiwan’s key computer systems and public infrastructure to disrupt the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on May 20, Ministry of National Defense officials and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday. Wang told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei that he has learned China was behind a spate of malware attacks this week that aimed to disable the computer system at Taiwan’s two major oil suppliers — state-owned
ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE: The Society for Wildlife and Nature said Chinese ships have dredged over 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the Formosa Banks area Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan. The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal. The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers. Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) and Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) on Friday last week proposed a bill to abolish the National Father’s Mausoleum Management Committee under the Presidential Office. The committee was established according to Article 717 of the Republic of China (ROC) Office of the President Organization Act (中華民國總統府組織法) and should be formed of 21 to 27 members tasked with guarding and managing the cemetery. The legislators said they are proposing abolishing the committee, as it is no longer possible for the government to manage the Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) Mausoleum in Nanjing, China. The mausoleum was established in 1929 following
The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights has launched a petition in support of same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and foreign nationals from countries where same-sex marriage is not legal. Nearly 10,000 people have signed the online petition since it was launched on April 1, the alliance said. To garner more support, the alliance will be collecting signatures in person in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, and Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties on Saturday, working with other LGBT rights groups such as the Taiwan Transnational Marriage Equality Alliance. The alliance said it hopes people will sign the petition to support LGBT people whose