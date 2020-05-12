An online lodging platform yesterday introduced a label for hotels that thoroughly enforce epidemic-prevention measures.
Dearbnb.com said that it has given the label to more than 100 hotels and hostels in 18 cities and counties, adding that the number is increasing.
To receive the label, hotels or hostels should meet the government’s epidemic-prevention guidelines in terms of cleanliness and hospitality, the platform said.
Photo courtesy of Dearbnb.com
They should also thoroughly disinfect the premises, and ensure that guests and service personnel adhere to personal hygiene rules to avoid cluster inflections, it added.
The rules include taking guests’ temperature and having them sign a health declaration form before checking in to their rooms, the platform operator said.
Service personnel at hotels should also have their temperatures taken daily, it added.
Service personnel should make sure that public areas in hotels are disinfected at least once a day, the operator said.
Customers should not be served buffet-style meals or dine with other guests, it said, adding that rooms should be completely disinfected after a guest has checked out.
Some hotels are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of the disease, the operator said.
For example, the Adagio Reindeer (石梯灣118) bed-and-breakfast in Hualien City, Shaoguang 188 (勺光188) in Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) and Yellows B&B (草分木B&B) in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) use hypochlorous acid water, ultraviolet lamps and ozone machines to disinfect their facilities.
The Banye (半葉) bed-and-breakfast in Tainan, and Little Alley 5 (小巷弄5號) in Yilan County do not book rooms the next day after a guest has checked out so that they can thoroughly clean the rooms, it said.
The Hui Jia Hostel in Chiayi City gives masks to guests who need them, while Nanwan PS (南灣PS), a bed-and-breakfast on Pingtung’s Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), provides sanitizer made of alcohol and essential oils to guests, the platform said.
The Hok House (鶴宮寓) bed-and-breakfast in downtown Kaohsiung limits its occupancy rate to below 40 percent, it added.
Within Inn Hostel (同居) in Kaohsiung, and Slow Down Hotel (嘉義慢漫－小宿舍) and vacation house Made-in-Heart (心宅) in Tainan encourage guests to reserve the entire house to themselves or accept group reservations only from families, it said.
