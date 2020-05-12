Weather system near Philippines might be upgraded

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A tropical disturbance to the east of the Philippines is likely to become the first tropical storm or typhoon in the northwest Pacific this year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

Clouds in the area do not have a solid structure, but the atmosphere is conducive to the formation of a tropical depression today or tomorrow, the bureau said.

Whether the depression would become a tropical storm or a typhoon requires further observation, it said.

If it were to develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Vongfong (黃蜂), which means “wasp” in Cantonese, it said.

The weather system is expected to continue to move toward the Philippines, but is unlikely to affect Taiwan directly, the bureau said.

Whether it would bring showers to the nation depends on its development and movement, the bureau said, adding that further observations are required.

Former CWB weather forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that the tropical disturbance could turn into a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm.

“Forecasts from meteorological agencies on how the system would move are diverse. Some said that it would turn north while it is to the east of the Philippines, which would make it less likely to affect Taiwan. Others project that it would turn north after entering the South China Sea, which would bring it closer to the nation,” Wu said.

“Since it is still about a week or so before either one of those scenarios could happen, there remain great uncertainties for any simulation conducted now. It is too early to say if the system would threaten the nation,” he said.

In other weather news, the bureau said that due to the influence of a storm front and northeasterly winds, the chances of heavy rain along the north coast, in Yilan County and in mountainous areas of New Taipei City are high today.