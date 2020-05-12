Varicose veins should not be ignored, because, if left untreated, they could lead to systemic sclerosis, infections and skin ulcers, a Miaoli-based doctor has warned.
Many people think that spider veins, corded veins and varicose veins are relatively harmless, said Yang Chih-chun (楊智鈞), a cardiovascular surgeon at Da Chien General Hospital.
However, varicose veins could become more severe if left untreated, Yang said, citing the example of a 77-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), who was admitted to the hospital with severely pigmented calves after his family brought him in for an examination.
Traditional methods of treatment would have required the removal of the entire vein, necessitating at least three weeks of recovery time, Yang said.
However, thanks to technological innovations, the condition can now be treated through minimally invasive laser surgery, obviating the need for hospitalization or anesthesia and allowing for a faster recovery, he said.
Lin agreed to the surgery and has since recovered and thanked his doctors for resolving a “long-term issue,” Yang said.
If there is pigmentation of the calves that recedes when a person is prone and raises their legs vertically into the air, it is a sign of varicose veins, he said.
If the pigmentation remains, it is a sign that the main arteries that are clogged, he said.
People with such pigmentation or other forms of vein problems should visit their nearest clinic or hospital for an examination and therapy, if needed, to prevent complications, Yang added.
A spate of cyberattacks originating from China could be preparations for an attempt to paralyze Taiwan’s key computer systems and public infrastructure to disrupt the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on May 20, Ministry of National Defense officials and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday. Wang told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei that he has learned China was behind a spate of malware attacks this week that aimed to disable the computer system at Taiwan’s two major oil suppliers — state-owned
ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE: The Society for Wildlife and Nature said Chinese ships have dredged over 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the Formosa Banks area Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan. The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal. The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers. Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) and Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) on Friday last week proposed a bill to abolish the National Father’s Mausoleum Management Committee under the Presidential Office. The committee was established according to Article 717 of the Republic of China (ROC) Office of the President Organization Act (中華民國總統府組織法) and should be formed of 21 to 27 members tasked with guarding and managing the cemetery. The legislators said they are proposing abolishing the committee, as it is no longer possible for the government to manage the Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) Mausoleum in Nanjing, China. The mausoleum was established in 1929 following
The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights has launched a petition in support of same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and foreign nationals from countries where same-sex marriage is not legal. Nearly 10,000 people have signed the online petition since it was launched on April 1, the alliance said. To garner more support, the alliance will be collecting signatures in person in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, and Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties on Saturday, working with other LGBT rights groups such as the Taiwan Transnational Marriage Equality Alliance. The alliance said it hopes people will sign the petition to support LGBT people whose