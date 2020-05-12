Varicose veins need care: doctor

By Peng Chien-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Varicose veins should not be ignored, because, if left untreated, they could lead to systemic sclerosis, infections and skin ulcers, a Miaoli-based doctor has warned.

Many people think that spider veins, corded veins and varicose veins are relatively harmless, said Yang Chih-chun (楊智鈞), a cardiovascular surgeon at Da Chien General Hospital.

However, varicose veins could become more severe if left untreated, Yang said, citing the example of a 77-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), who was admitted to the hospital with severely pigmented calves after his family brought him in for an examination.

Traditional methods of treatment would have required the removal of the entire vein, necessitating at least three weeks of recovery time, Yang said.

However, thanks to technological innovations, the condition can now be treated through minimally invasive laser surgery, obviating the need for hospitalization or anesthesia and allowing for a faster recovery, he said.

Lin agreed to the surgery and has since recovered and thanked his doctors for resolving a “long-term issue,” Yang said.

If there is pigmentation of the calves that recedes when a person is prone and raises their legs vertically into the air, it is a sign of varicose veins, he said.

If the pigmentation remains, it is a sign that the main arteries that are clogged, he said.

People with such pigmentation or other forms of vein problems should visit their nearest clinic or hospital for an examination and therapy, if needed, to prevent complications, Yang added.