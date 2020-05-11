CRIME
Suspects detained for arms
A Vietnamese migrant worker and several suspected accomplices were detained on Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of weapons, Taoyuan police said on Saturday. The Vietnamese, identified only by his surname, Nguyen, was the suspected leader of a gang, the police said. The alleged gang was in two groups on their way to confront some other Vietnamese workers as part of an ongoing feud when they were arrested. Acting on a tip, police intercepted two cars, and found a stash of illegal firearms as well as swords and sticks, police said. Nguyen and another Vietnamese suspect were arrested later in the day at the former’s home in Taoyuan, where two modified long-barreled guns, a handgun, 23 shotgun shells and a handgun bullet were seized, police said. The suspects were handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office for investigation for allegedly contravening the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), police said.
SOCIETY
Italian becomes a citizen
Italian film producer Stefano Centini can now truly call Taiwan “home” after his naturalization last month, a change of status that would make it easier for him to bring stories about Taiwan to the world, he said. The 34-year-old Centini, named Chen Hsi-wen (陳璽文) in Mandarin, has lived in Taiwan for 10 years, was one of five “foreign specialists” who were naturalized late last month, the Ministry of the Interior said. Centini has produced several documentaries and films about Taiwan or with Taiwanese filmmakers that have been nominated for Golden Bell and Golden Horse awards.
EDUCATION
Fundraiser for Mandarin
One-Forty, a nongovernmental group dedicated to building vocational skills among migrant workers, has launched a fundraising campaign to help migrant workers learn Mandarin. The initial goal of the “Book & Host” fundraiser is to obtain 1,000 sponsors for a one-year Mandarin program for migrant workers, most of whom are from Indonesia, One-Forty public relations officer Huiyee Chiew (周慧儀) said. Migrant workers accepted for the online Mandarin classes would receive free tuition, as well as textbooks and workbooks, Chiew said. According to the group’s Web site, 1,800 people have applied for the course. Most of the 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan have no knowledge of the nation’s culture or languages, Chiew said.
RELIGION
Tzu Chi holds online event
The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation yesterday held its annual Buddha Day ceremony online for the first time, due to a government restriction on mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tzu Chi usually observes the ceremonial bathing of Buddha on Mother’s Day, although the ceremony is traditionally marked on the eighth day of the fourth month on the Lunar calendar, which this year fell on April 30. Instead of the annual gathering of worshipers in Taipei’s Liberty Square, the foundation chose to broadcast a ceremony at 7am on its Da Ai Television channel and streamed on the channel’s Web site and the foundation’s Web site. The ceremony featured prayers by Buddhist monks and nuns in monasteries in Taipei and Hualien, and was broadcast in nine languages. As of press night last night, the foundation’s Web site had seen 118,324 participants in the ceremony.
A spate of cyberattacks originating from China could be preparations for an attempt to paralyze Taiwan’s key computer systems and public infrastructure to disrupt the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on May 20, Ministry of National Defense officials and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday. Wang told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei that he has learned China was behind a spate of malware attacks this week that aimed to disable the computer system at Taiwan’s two major oil suppliers — state-owned
PREDICTION MODEL: The number of daily infections might fall below 2,500 by the end of next month, NTU College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen said The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely slow down by late next month, but disease prevention measures should be eased gradually, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. In the college’s 13th weekly report on COVID-19, college dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said that in the past four months, many countries have implemented measures including lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and social distancing, adding that infection and mortality rates in some countries have gone down. As the global pandemic continues, with more than 3.5 million confirmed infections, people have understood that social distancing works, but it
ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE: The Society for Wildlife and Nature said Chinese ships have dredged over 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the Formosa Banks area Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan. The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal. The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers. Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000
The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights has launched a petition in support of same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and foreign nationals from countries where same-sex marriage is not legal. Nearly 10,000 people have signed the online petition since it was launched on April 1, the alliance said. To garner more support, the alliance will be collecting signatures in person in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, and Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties on Saturday, working with other LGBT rights groups such as the Taiwan Transnational Marriage Equality Alliance. The alliance said it hopes people will sign the petition to support LGBT people whose