Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CRIME

Suspects detained for arms

A Vietnamese migrant worker and several suspected accomplices were detained on Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of weapons, Taoyuan police said on Saturday. The Vietnamese, identified only by his surname, Nguyen, was the suspected leader of a gang, the police said. The alleged gang was in two groups on their way to confront some other Vietnamese workers as part of an ongoing feud when they were arrested. Acting on a tip, police intercepted two cars, and found a stash of illegal firearms as well as swords and sticks, police said. Nguyen and another Vietnamese suspect were arrested later in the day at the former’s home in Taoyuan, where two modified long-barreled guns, a handgun, 23 shotgun shells and a handgun bullet were seized, police said. The suspects were handed over to the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office for investigation for allegedly contravening the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), police said.

SOCIETY

Italian becomes a citizen

Italian film producer Stefano Centini can now truly call Taiwan “home” after his naturalization last month, a change of status that would make it easier for him to bring stories about Taiwan to the world, he said. The 34-year-old Centini, named Chen Hsi-wen (陳璽文) in Mandarin, has lived in Taiwan for 10 years, was one of five “foreign specialists” who were naturalized late last month, the Ministry of the Interior said. Centini has produced several documentaries and films about Taiwan or with Taiwanese filmmakers that have been nominated for Golden Bell and Golden Horse awards.

EDUCATION

Fundraiser for Mandarin

One-Forty, a nongovernmental group dedicated to building vocational skills among migrant workers, has launched a fundraising campaign to help migrant workers learn Mandarin. The initial goal of the “Book & Host” fundraiser is to obtain 1,000 sponsors for a one-year Mandarin program for migrant workers, most of whom are from Indonesia, One-Forty public relations officer Huiyee Chiew (周慧儀) said. Migrant workers accepted for the online Mandarin classes would receive free tuition, as well as textbooks and workbooks, Chiew said. According to the group’s Web site, 1,800 people have applied for the course. Most of the 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan have no knowledge of the nation’s culture or languages, Chiew said.

RELIGION

Tzu Chi holds online event

The Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation yesterday held its annual Buddha Day ceremony online for the first time, due to a government restriction on mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tzu Chi usually observes the ceremonial bathing of Buddha on Mother’s Day, although the ceremony is traditionally marked on the eighth day of the fourth month on the Lunar calendar, which this year fell on April 30. Instead of the annual gathering of worshipers in Taipei’s Liberty Square, the foundation chose to broadcast a ceremony at 7am on its Da Ai Television channel and streamed on the channel’s Web site and the foundation’s Web site. The ceremony featured prayers by Buddhist monks and nuns in monasteries in Taipei and Hualien, and was broadcast in nine languages. As of press night last night, the foundation’s Web site had seen 118,324 participants in the ceremony.