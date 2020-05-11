The government needs to attract more people for the childcare industry, as the current rate of demand for nannies will soon outstrip supply, the Childcare Policy Alliance told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
There are about 26,000 nannies nationwide, 2018 statistics from the Social and Family Affairs Administration showed, the alliance said.
Nearly 60 percent were older than 50, and almost 20 percent were older than 60, it said.
Photo: CNA
About 5,000 nannies are expected to retire over the next four years, while only 592 people became nannies between 2018 and the end of last year, so the nation could be losing nannies faster than it is gaining them, the alliance said.
However, it is not enough to simply replace the number of nannies expected to retire, it said.
Alliance coordinator Liu Yu-hsiu (劉毓秀) said the nation has seen the labor force participation rate of women with children under the age of three rising from 48.73 percent in 2000 to 73.41 percent last year, while the nation’s fertility rate has fallen.
To encourage childbirth, the government must offer sufficient childcare support, the alliance said.
To meet demand, 31,000 nannies are needed, so the government must work together with agencies across multiple levels to help recruit, train and certify 10,000 people over the next four years, it said.
A woman, who wished to be known only as “Sunny,” who has four years of experience and currently looks after four children, said she encourages other young people to enter the field.
A nanny’s job allows people to have a fairly high level of autonomy, and they can decide how many children they are able to take care of, she said.
From her experience, people can earn a competitive wage working with more than two children, she said.
While the job may feel lonely due to a lack of coworkers, the government’s “family childcare service centers” can offer support and answer questions, she said.
Staff at her local center have made her feel like she is not alone in handling issues that arise, she added.
Some of the ways the government can help support full-time working mothers is by creating more family-friendly spaces, discouraging a culture of criticizing mothers’ parenting techniques and promoting an equal distribution of duties at home between parents, Awakening Foundation director of policy Chyn Yu-rung (覃玉蓉) said.
The government should do more than just hand out money, Chyn said.
While grandparents often help with childcare duties, as the retirement age gets pushed back, in 20 or 30 years, grandparents might be unable to help take care of their young grandchildren, as they would still be working themselves, she said, adding that if the government wants to increase the number of nannies for the future, it must start now.
Taiwan Labor Front representative Chang Feng-yi (張烽益) said a decline in the number of nannies would facilitate the growth of large daycare centers with “nearly 100 babies.”
However, parents are likely to be wary of large daycare facilities in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and there need to be more community-based, in-home services, he said.
