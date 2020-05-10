Volunteers from LGBT groups yesterday embarked on a signature campaign to petition the government over laws that restrict same-sex marriage between people from different countries.
The initial goal is to obtain 10,000 signatures on the petition, which asks the government to remove the restrictions so that all same-sex couples would have the right to get married in Taiwan, the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights said.
More than 100 volunteers from groups in Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties, launched the signature campaign and the petition would be presented to the government on May 17, the alliance said.
The petition stems from the Act Governing the Choice of Law in Civil Matters Involving Foreign Elements (涉外民事法律適用法) that in effect excludes couples where at least one of them is from a country that prohibits gay marriage.
People from all but 28 nations are excluded, the alliance said.
Since the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法) took effect on May 24 last year, more than 3,500 couples have registered their marriages in Taiwan, Ministry of the Interior statistics valid as of May 1 showed.
However, the group said that it has received requests from hundreds of people seeking help and it has been assisting those who want to file lawsuits.
Same-sex couples should not have to face these legal hurdles, as there are no such restrictions on cross-national heterosexual marriages, alliance secretary-general Chien Chih-chieh (簡至潔) said.
The alliance said that it would organize a rally in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on May 17 to seek public support.
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
A group of Taiwanese living in Norway lost a lawsuit filed last year against the Norwegian government, accusing it of improperly changing their nationality from “Taiwanese” to “Chinese” on their residency permits. A district court in Oslo on Tuesday last week ruled that the Norwegian government abides by the “one China” policy and so does not diplomatically recognize Taiwan. The authorities’ decision to change the nationality of Taiwanese residing in the country to Chinese was in line with the government’s policy, so the lawsuit was without merit, the court said. The lawsuit was filed by three Taiwanese on Aug. 29 last
Penghu County’s Taipei Affairs Office on Saturday announced plans to hold a “Penghu Week” after one of the outlying island’s local delicacies, ice cream made from cactus fruit, proved surprisingly popular at FamilyMart over the International Workers’ Day long weekend. Office director Chen Chi-yu (陳其育) said the office sealed a deal with the convenience store chain in August last year to use local cactus plants as a base for ice cream. The deal was to be an introductory event to pave the way for Penghu agricultural and fishery products — such as Penghu sponge gourds, snow melons, the common ice plant and
Whether Taiwan would be invited to attend this year’s World Health Assembly (WHA) depends on a power play within the WHO, despite open support from like-minded countries, Taiwanese observers have said. The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is to hold its 73rd session from May 17 to 21 in Geneva, Switzerland, although the meeting might be conducted virtually due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. US-based magazine Foreign Policy reported that Washington is seeking the support of key allies to help restore Taiwan’s observer status at the WHA and to cosign a letter asking WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom