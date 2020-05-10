LGBT groups start campaign to change rules on nationality

Staff writer, with CNA





Volunteers from LGBT groups yesterday embarked on a signature campaign to petition the government over laws that restrict same-sex marriage between people from different countries.

The initial goal is to obtain 10,000 signatures on the petition, which asks the government to remove the restrictions so that all same-sex couples would have the right to get married in Taiwan, the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights said.

More than 100 volunteers from groups in Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties, launched the signature campaign and the petition would be presented to the government on May 17, the alliance said.

The petition stems from the Act Governing the Choice of Law in Civil Matters Involving Foreign Elements (涉外民事法律適用法) that in effect excludes couples where at least one of them is from a country that prohibits gay marriage.

People from all but 28 nations are excluded, the alliance said.

Since the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法) took effect on May 24 last year, more than 3,500 couples have registered their marriages in Taiwan, Ministry of the Interior statistics valid as of May 1 showed.

However, the group said that it has received requests from hundreds of people seeking help and it has been assisting those who want to file lawsuits.

Same-sex couples should not have to face these legal hurdles, as there are no such restrictions on cross-national heterosexual marriages, alliance secretary-general Chien Chih-chieh (簡至潔) said.

The alliance said that it would organize a rally in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on May 17 to seek public support.