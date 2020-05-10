Student submits sites to cultural heritage agency

By Yang Hsin-hui and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chen Ssu-chieh (陳思捷), a junior-high school student, last month became the youngest person to file a request to assign a cultural heritage designation with the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs after she found two sites established in memory of literary figures.

Chen, a seventh-grade student at Taipei Municipal Jingxing Junior High School, discovered the sites during winter vacation while hiking with her family as she worked on a vacation assignment, her father, Chen Yi-chun (陳宜群), said on April 26.

After consulting information sourced online and field surveys, Chen Ssu-chieh determined that the monuments were unique and rich in historical significance, so she researched how to file the reports after confirming that the work had not already been done, her father said.

Junior-high school student Chen Ssu-chieh stands next to a monument at Jinlongchan Temple in Taipei’s Neihu District on April 25. Screen grab from Chen Ssu-chieh’s Facebook account

The Hsu Yu-tsang (許雨蒼) Literary Monument on the Xianjiyan Trail (仙跡巖步道) in the city’s Wenshan District (文山) is one of the sites, he said.

Hsu, who was elected a Chinese National Assembly representative in Yunnan Province in 1947, wrote articles about his concern for Taiwan and its people, and was one of the initiators of an anti-communist campaign in Taipei, Chen Ssu-chieh said.

Friends and others erected the monument on the trail after he passed away in 1967, as he often walked there, she said.

The other site was a group of monuments at Jinlongchan Temple (金龍禪寺) in Neihu District (內湖), with inscriptions on the tablets including poems written by Taiwanese author Wu Cho-liu (吳濁流) and writings by well-known calligraphists, she said.

The monuments are of fine craftsmanship and have good aesthetics, and they are a historical marker for Taiwanese literature, making them a cultural asset worth preserving, she said.

The Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法) says that individuals or groups can submit reports about sites that might deserve designation as an official cultural heritage, which protects them.

Sites can monuments, buildings, antiquities, natural or cultural landscapes or others.

Department Deputy Commissioner Tien Wei (田瑋) said that it conducted a survey of the sites on April 15 after it received Chen Ssu-chieh’s submission.

She briefed officials on why she believes that they deserve to be designated as cultural heritage sites, Tien said, adding that the department was impressed by her presentation.

Further reviews would determine the result of her submissions, he said.