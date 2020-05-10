K-12 agency says schools must ban e-cigarettes

By Rachel Lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Education’s K-12 Education Administration this week said that schools should include e-cigarettes on their list of banned items and also prohibit faculty from having e-cigarettes on school grounds.

The Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防治法) prohibits cigarettes completely at high schools, the agency said.

However, schools must continue to disseminate health information, especially as advertisements for e-cigarettes continue to tout them as “healthier” than regular cigarettes, helpful to those who want to quit smoking and not presenting second-hand smoke dangers, it said.

A person uses an e-cigarette in Taipei on Nov. 6 last year. Photo: Lin Ching-lun, Taipei Times

These advertisements have influenced young people and have affected their perception of e-cigarettes, and many of them are buying the products, it said.

Health classes should have a section to teach that e-cigarettes have none of those benefits, the agency said.

Fluid containers for e-cigarettes in other countries have been found to contain nicotine, amphetamines, marijuana, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde and other harmful substances, which could be addictive or cause health risks, the agency said.

Importing and manufacturing e-cigarettes, and claims that they have curative properties, are illegal according to provisions of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), it said.

If products resembling cigarettes are sold, it could be a breach of the tobacco act, it said.

It is commissioning National Yang Ming University to provide consultation services to schools that have issues preventing the use of tobacco and betel nuts, it said.

Schools have been asked to investigate where students get e-cigarettes and give the information to local authorities, it added.