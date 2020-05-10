New assessment urged for kiln in Hualien

EIA FIGHT: Taiwan Cement said that its plan to burn trash would help the county deal with waste, but opponents said that the firm has a poor emissions record

By Hua Meng-ching and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Environmentalists on Friday called for a renewed environmental assessment for a joint project at Taiwan Cement Corp’s plant in Hualien County that would use a kiln to burn household trash.

The Hualien County Environmental Protection Bureau — which is cooperating with the company on the project — on Friday held a second evaluation meeting for the project.

At the meeting, environmentalists called for a renewed environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the plant to take into account its additional role of burning trash.

The bureau said that as trash would replace other fuel burned in the kiln, the plant’s processes would not change.

From a legal perspective, a new EIA is not needed, the bureau said.

Taiwan Cement said that it would respect emissions standards and would install additional monitoring systems.

Hualien lacks its own trash incinerator and has long relied on Yilan County to burn its garbage, the bureau said, adding that the company in May last year proposed taking on the task.

The company submitted four environmental reports and the bureau had assembled its own task force, which met for the second time yesterday to conduct an evaluation, the bureau said.

Plans for the plant had initially called for three kilns, but were later revised to include only two kilns, Taiwan Cement said, adding that it installed a resource recycling facility on land initially allotted for the third kiln.

As it is only using two kilns, it produces less emissions than its original EIA had called for — 2,990 tonnes of particulate matter annually, not 4,472 tonnes, it said.

While the reduced emissions are a good thing, Taiwan Cement should conduct another EIA and update the emissions information to include the burning of waste to put people at ease, Da Han Institute of Technology professor Hu Shao-hua (胡紹華) said.

Taiwan Cement has exceeded emissions standards at least eight times over the past year, a record that might worsen if it burns trash, Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan researcher Huang Ching-ting (黃靖庭) said.

The low emissions numbers it presented were from when the plant was in planning and do not reflect the current situation, Huang said, adding that an updated EIA was needed.

The company should also improve its monitoring of groundwater to test for heavy metals and electrical conductivity, and should conduct continuous emissions tests on dioxin levels, rather than tests at intervals, she said.

EIA’s only require developers to report on estimated environmental deviation, the bureau said.

Article 28, Section 1 of the Standards for Determining Specific Items and Scope of Environmental Impact Assessments for Development Activities (開發行為應實施環境影響評估細目及範圍認定標準) includes stipulations for incinerators and waste management, it said.

Taiwan Cement said that it could understand public concerns, but people should not worry, as its incinerators burn at 1,500°C, which is significantly higher than the 1,000°C of typical waste incinerators.

At that temperature, dioxins and chlorine are broken down, it said, adding that burning waste would reduce its dependency on other fuels while helping rid the county of its garbage.

It would add systems to test continuously for carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides, it said.