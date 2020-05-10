App launched to check manufacturers

Environmentalists have launched a mobile app that allows people to check manufacturers’ compliance with environmental laws.

The Scan Before You Purchase app was released on Tuesday on Google Play, the official store for the Android operating system, with the aim of empowering consumers, said the developer, the Green Citizens’ Action Alliance.

“Obviously, consumers play an important role in responsible manufacturing, as every purchase means support for the manufacturer,” alliance member Tseng Hung-wen (曾虹文) said.

It is crucial that people obtain proper information about the products they buy to allow better oversight of manufacturers, Tseng said.

With the app, people can scan a product’s bar code to find out whether the manufacturer has a record of noncompliance with environmental laws, Tseng said.

The app works by accessing an alliance database of environmental infractions by local manufacturers, she said, adding that it was set up in 2017.

People can also use the app to compare products from up to three manufacturers at a time, Tseng said.

The app’s functions are still being expanded and an iOS version might be developed soon, depending on funding, she said.

In related news, the Re-Think Environmental Education Association, which on World Earth Day on April 22 launched a campaign challenging people to resist buying bottled water, yesterday said that the initiative has prevented 10,000 plastic bottles from going into the waste cycle.

The association said that International Coastal Cleanup statistics showed that plastic bottles have for several years been No. 3 on a list of maritime waste.

Bottled water sells for about NT$20 per 600ml, the association said, adding that gasoline is half that, which shows that bottled water is not only expensive, but also environmentally unfriendly because it is a one-off item, which creates more waste, and adds to the manufacturing and delivery processes.

Re-Think cofounder Jason Huang (黃之揚) said that while the COVID-19 pandemic prevented people from gathering and cleaning up beaches to mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, people who want to help protect the environment could turn to the Internet by sending the message out urging people to cut down on plastic waste.