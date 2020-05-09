EDUCATION
Google launches fellowship
Google on Wednesday announced a doctorate fellowship program for Taiwan that would offer financial support and mentorship to students in computer science and related fields. The one-year fellowships would include a US$10,000 research and travel stipend, and a Google mentor to guide fellows in their area of research, Google Taiwan managing director Ma Ta-kang (馬大康) said in a post on the company’s Web site. Applications are being accepted through June 30, and are open to candidates at accredited Taiwanese universities, Ma said. Google also plans to launch a travel grant initiative, which would be available to university students at all levels, Ma said.
ENVIRONMENT
Agency to increase rainfall
The Water Resources Agency on Wednesday said that it is planning to artificially increase rainfall near reservoirs with low levels of water when a weather front passes through on Sunday and Monday. The agency is preparing to use ground-based cloud-seeding techniques, which involve burning nontoxic agents, to increase rainfall, agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said. On Tuesday, the agency attempted artificial rainmaking at several reservoirs, but was unsuccessful because the weather conditions were not optimal, he said. The particles released during the burning process can only be carried up to the clouds to trigger rain if the air circulation is stable, powerful and continuous, Wang said. Reservoirs in central and southern areas of the nation are at low levels, as there has been no heavy rainfall in those regions since October last year, he said.
POLITICS
Inauguration to be smaller
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second inauguration ceremony on May 20 would be streamlined amid ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the Presidential Office said. Unlike previous years that featured multiple public events, this ceremony would be simple, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. The event would begin with a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Office, after which Tsai would move to the Taipei Guest House, where she would give an address and meet with envoys from foreign representative offices and diplomatic missions in Taiwan, he said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no foreign guests have been invited to attend the ceremony, but political leaders from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and friendly countries are to send video messages of congratulations, he added.
AWARDS
Japan awards former official
The Japanese government is to award the Order of the Rising Sun to former university vice president and Presidential Office secretary-general Lin Bih-jaw (林碧炤) for his contributions to academic exchanges between the nations, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) said on Thursday. Lin is to receive the Gold and Silver Star award, the second-highest honor in the order, the TJRA said. The Japanese government made the announcement last week, TJRA Secretary-General Kuo Chung-shi (郭仲熙) said. The ceremony, originally scheduled for May at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Taiwanese who have received the Gold and Silver Star award include late businessmen Jeffrey Koo Sr (辜濂松) and Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), and former government officials Chiang Pin-kung (江丙坤), Lo Fu-chen (羅福全), Koh Se-kai (許世楷) and Liao Liou-yi (廖了以).
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
KEY FINDING: People are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to someone a few days before or a week after they begin to display symptoms The transmission of COVID-19 has been found to be highest within a week of the onset of symptoms, according to a medical study authored by a Taiwanese research team that was published by the American Medical Association on Friday. The research paper “Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset” was authored by six researchers for the Taiwan COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Team and published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The paper, which collected data from Jan. 15 to March 18, with a final follow-up
A group of Taiwanese living in Norway lost a lawsuit filed last year against the Norwegian government, accusing it of improperly changing their nationality from “Taiwanese” to “Chinese” on their residency permits. A district court in Oslo on Tuesday last week ruled that the Norwegian government abides by the “one China” policy and so does not diplomatically recognize Taiwan. The authorities’ decision to change the nationality of Taiwanese residing in the country to Chinese was in line with the government’s policy, so the lawsuit was without merit, the court said. The lawsuit was filed by three Taiwanese on Aug. 29 last
Taiwan recorded more than 3,500 same-sex marriages as of the end of March, nearly one year after legislation legalizing same-sex marriage took effect, the Ministry of the Interior said on Friday. A total of 3,553 same-sex couples had registered their marriages as of the end of March, with New Taipei City recording the largest number of same-sex unions among the nation’s six special municipalities at 722, ministry data showed. The Legislative Yuan on May 22 last year passed the Enforcement Act of Judicial Yuan Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 (司法院釋字第748號解釋施行法), which went into effect on May 24, making Taiwan the first