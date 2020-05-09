Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EDUCATION

Google launches fellowship

Google on Wednesday announced a doctorate fellowship program for Taiwan that would offer financial support and mentorship to students in computer science and related fields. The one-year fellowships would include a US$10,000 research and travel stipend, and a Google mentor to guide fellows in their area of research, Google Taiwan managing director Ma Ta-kang (馬大康) said in a post on the company’s Web site. Applications are being accepted through June 30, and are open to candidates at accredited Taiwanese universities, Ma said. Google also plans to launch a travel grant initiative, which would be available to university students at all levels, Ma said.

ENVIRONMENT

Agency to increase rainfall

The Water Resources Agency on Wednesday said that it is planning to artificially increase rainfall near reservoirs with low levels of water when a weather front passes through on Sunday and Monday. The agency is preparing to use ground-based cloud-seeding techniques, which involve burning nontoxic agents, to increase rainfall, agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said. On Tuesday, the agency attempted artificial rainmaking at several reservoirs, but was unsuccessful because the weather conditions were not optimal, he said. The particles released during the burning process can only be carried up to the clouds to trigger rain if the air circulation is stable, powerful and continuous, Wang said. Reservoirs in central and southern areas of the nation are at low levels, as there has been no heavy rainfall in those regions since October last year, he said.

POLITICS

Inauguration to be smaller

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) second inauguration ceremony on May 20 would be streamlined amid ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the Presidential Office said. Unlike previous years that featured multiple public events, this ceremony would be simple, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said. The event would begin with a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Office, after which Tsai would move to the Taipei Guest House, where she would give an address and meet with envoys from foreign representative offices and diplomatic missions in Taiwan, he said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no foreign guests have been invited to attend the ceremony, but political leaders from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and friendly countries are to send video messages of congratulations, he added.

AWARDS

Japan awards former official

The Japanese government is to award the Order of the Rising Sun to former university vice president and Presidential Office secretary-general Lin Bih-jaw (林碧炤) for his contributions to academic exchanges between the nations, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) said on Thursday. Lin is to receive the Gold and Silver Star award, the second-highest honor in the order, the TJRA said. The Japanese government made the announcement last week, TJRA Secretary-General Kuo Chung-shi (郭仲熙) said. The ceremony, originally scheduled for May at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Taiwanese who have received the Gold and Silver Star award include late businessmen Jeffrey Koo Sr (辜濂松) and Chang Yung-fa (張榮發), and former government officials Chiang Pin-kung (江丙坤), Lo Fu-chen (羅福全), Koh Se-kai (許世楷) and Liao Liou-yi (廖了以).