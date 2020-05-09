Lawmakers on Wednesday demanded that the armed forces adopt measures to address incidents of bullying, sexual harassment and self-mutilation, as well as three incidents of suspected suicide or attempted suicide at the 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.
The lawmakers made the remarks as Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) presented statistics and investigation procedures on the issues at a session of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.
The report showed that bullying by officers of their subordinates continued despite prohibitions, with 16 reported incidents in 2017, 12 each in 2018 and last year, and six so far this year.
In 2017 and 2018, there were 29 and 36 reported incidents of sexual harassment respectively, with 27 last year and two so far this year, the report showed.
There were 19 reported incidents of self-mutilation in 2017, 10 in 2018, 21 last year and five so far this year, it said.
Yen said that the military investigated each reported case.
“In cases that breached the law, public prosecutors investigated the suspect. Those found guilty were punished through the public justice system, and were dismissed from service,” Yen said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that there were 21 suicides and accidental deaths in the military last year.
Tsai and other legislators said that the figures are too high, and each incident represents a tragedy for the families and friends of those who died, as these people undertake military service to protect the nation.
Although these incidents were investigated, little was heard about them afterward, Tsai said, adding that there had been no public results from investigations into the three suicide cases at the 269th Mechanized Infantry Brigade from last year to this year.
Ministry of National Defense officials said that the first case occurred in October last year, when a private surnamed Chen (陳) attempted suicide in his room by burning charcoal.
The officials said that Chen was experiencing emotional problems and money issues, but the military discharged him earlier this year.
The other two incidents involved a sergeant surnamed Hsieh (謝), who reportedly set himself on fire and died in January, and a lieutenant surnamed Huang (黃), who reportedly hanged himself at a ceremonial hall on the base last month.
Officials said that some incidents of bullying, sexual harassment and self-mutilation were due to new recruits who were unfamiliar with their surroundings and regulations or lacked experience in the tasks they were assigned. Others were due to emotional and psychological stress from military training.
Officials said that they acknowledged that some bullying was due to improper conduct from higher-ranking officers, including physical assaults against new recruits.
