President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that she has asked Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to continue in his post for her second term, which is to begin on May 20.
It was the first time that a re-elected president has reappointed a premier before the Cabinet resigns to mark the close of a president’s first term.
Su’s achievements over the past year have garnered universal accolades, so she asked him to return, Tsai said at the Presidential Office in Taipei.
Tsai said that during her second term, Su would help lead the nation out of the pandemic, revive the economy, consolidate reforms and bring about balanced developments.
To keep African swine fever at bay, Tsai said she recalled Su saying that he would “never back down from safeguarding the pig farming industry and the nation,” and she said that the determination of his team prevented a domestic outbreak of COVID-19.
“Taiwan is truly fortunate to have such a guardian of a premier,” the president said.
Su is familiar with the nation’s political culture, has a good grasp of policies and can communicate with the public in plain language, she said, adding that Su always gives his all when performing a task, is decisive, delivers on his policies and acts fast to correct mistakes.
Calling Su a “good comrade,” Tsai thanked his team for backing her when she was campaigning for re-election, adding that she believes Su is the best “executive” for her second term.
Although the responsibilities of the premier are daunting, Su said he would do his best and not forget what he had set out to achieve.
He said that it was his honor to continue leading the Cabinet and make the nation safer and more prosperous.
