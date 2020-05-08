POLITICS
Poll favors Chen Shih-chung
A poll by the Taiwan Brain Trust yesterday showed that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was the Cabinet official whose performance was rated “most satisfactory,” garnering approval from 93.4 percent of the respondents, followed by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) with 66.2 percent and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) with 54.6 percent. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) obtained 74.5 percent support, up 22.7 percentage points from a similar poll in December last year. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) garnered 68.9 percent. The poll also showed that Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) were the three officials deemed most deserving of losing their posts after May 20, when Tsai begins her second term. The poll, conducted from April 25 to Tuesday last week, collected 1,075 valid samples with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
DIPLOMACY
Maldives flight mulled
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is negotiating the evacuation of 28 Taiwanese stranded in the Maldives after India implemented a lockdown. Eva Airways Corp and China Airlines have no direct flights to the islands, so the ministry has had to consult with other airlines, it said. Two or three companies have quoted reasonable prices, it said. As a charter flight for 28 would be expensive for the passengers, the ministry hopes to arrange a flight that other nations could share, Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) said.
HEALTH
Care for mothers urged
The John Tung Foundation yesterday urged people to reach out to new mothers after a study in the Maternal and Child Health Journal showed that about one in five with postpartum mood disorder do not disclose the condition to healthcare providers. Through an online survey that included measurements of “perceived barriers to treatment,” “social support” and “depression, anxiety and stress,” as well as questions over the disclosure of symptoms, the researchers found that while more than half of participants had postpartum mood disorder symptoms, one in five did not share their feelings with a healthcare professional.
HEALTH
Doctor warns over neck
The neck channels the carotid and vertebral arteries, and massaging or applying force to it can cause problems, Taichung Hospital Department of Neurology doctor Wu Yu-hsuan (吳宇軒) said on Friday last week, adding that such treatment should focus on the shoulders and back to prevent vertebral artery dissection. The hospital admitted a 37-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) in May or June last year, whose family brought him in after he reported feeling weakness on his right side and was unable to fully articulate sentences. The hospital diagnosed Chang with vertebral artery dissection on the left side with cerebral infarction. Chang had refused to go to hospital, saying he was young and healthy, Wu said. Chang was hospitalized for a week and discharged after the thrombosis was absorbed and the vertebral artery dissection healed, Wu said. Common symptoms of stroke include a sudden lack of strength or numbness on one side of the body, facial paralysis, including a drooping mouth, and an inability to clearly articulate sentences.
Agencies
A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) training mission in March involving the aircraft carrier Liaoning sailing through waters between Japan and Taiwan, and into the South China Sea, was a maneuver aimed at “hitting three birds with one stone,” a local defense analyst said. Wang Tsun-yen (王尊彥), an assistant research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research’s division of non-traditional security and military division, made the comment in a piece in the debut issue of the Defense Security Biweekly published on Friday last week. The Liaoning’s long-range training mission, which began on April 10, took it through the
PLAYING THE ODDS: A CECC official said that if healthy and infected people are wearing masks, their risk of viral transmission is reduced to about 1 to 2 percent Wearing masks greatly reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. Chang made the remark at the center’s daily news conference on Saturday. “Many people have asked why several confirmed cases in Taiwan did not spread the virus to other people,” Chang said, pointing to an illustration depicting a healthy person and an infected person interacting in possible scenarios. He said that the risk of infection is high if both are not wearing masks, but if only the healthy person wears a mask, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through respiratory droplets is
KEY FINDING: People are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 if they are exposed to someone a few days before or a week after they begin to display symptoms The transmission of COVID-19 has been found to be highest within a week of the onset of symptoms, according to a medical study authored by a Taiwanese research team that was published by the American Medical Association on Friday. The research paper “Contact Tracing Assessment of COVID-19 Transmission Dynamics in Taiwan and Risk at Different Exposure Periods Before and After Symptom Onset” was authored by six researchers for the Taiwan COVID-19 Outbreak Investigation Team and published in the monthly peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The paper, which collected data from Jan. 15 to March 18, with a final follow-up
ENHANCED SECURITY: The proposed amendment would require Chinese citizens to present proof of having renounced their citizenship to obtain permanent residence A proposed legal amendment to close a three-month gap between Chinese citizens becoming naturalized Republic of China (ROC) citizens and renouncing their Chinese citizenship yesterday proceeded to committee review. The proposal, sponsored by Democratic Progressive Party legislators Wu Ping-jui (吳秉叡) and Lin I-chin (林宜瑾), seeks to amend Article 17 of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) by prohibiting Chinese citizens from obtaining ROC citizenship before they have provided documentation proving that they have renounced their Chinese citizenship. Under existing rules, Chinese citizens can immediately proceed with household registration and apply for a