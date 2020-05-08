Taiwan News Quick Take

POLITICS

Poll favors Chen Shih-chung

A poll by the Taiwan Brain Trust yesterday showed that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was the Cabinet official whose performance was rated “most satisfactory,” garnering approval from 93.4 percent of the respondents, followed by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) with 66.2 percent and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) with 54.6 percent. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) obtained 74.5 percent support, up 22.7 percentage points from a similar poll in December last year. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) garnered 68.9 percent. The poll also showed that Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) were the three officials deemed most deserving of losing their posts after May 20, when Tsai begins her second term. The poll, conducted from April 25 to Tuesday last week, collected 1,075 valid samples with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

DIPLOMACY

Maldives flight mulled

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is negotiating the evacuation of 28 Taiwanese stranded in the Maldives after India implemented a lockdown. Eva Airways Corp and China Airlines have no direct flights to the islands, so the ministry has had to consult with other airlines, it said. Two or three companies have quoted reasonable prices, it said. As a charter flight for 28 would be expensive for the passengers, the ministry hopes to arrange a flight that other nations could share, Department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Director-General Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) said.

HEALTH

Care for mothers urged

The John Tung Foundation yesterday urged people to reach out to new mothers after a study in the Maternal and Child Health Journal showed that about one in five with postpartum mood disorder do not disclose the condition to healthcare providers. Through an online survey that included measurements of “perceived barriers to treatment,” “social support” and “depression, anxiety and stress,” as well as questions over the disclosure of symptoms, the researchers found that while more than half of participants had postpartum mood disorder symptoms, one in five did not share their feelings with a healthcare professional.

Doctor warns over neck

The neck channels the carotid and vertebral arteries, and massaging or applying force to it can cause problems, Taichung Hospital Department of Neurology doctor Wu Yu-hsuan (吳宇軒) said on Friday last week, adding that such treatment should focus on the shoulders and back to prevent vertebral artery dissection. The hospital admitted a 37-year-old man surnamed Chang (張) in May or June last year, whose family brought him in after he reported feeling weakness on his right side and was unable to fully articulate sentences. The hospital diagnosed Chang with vertebral artery dissection on the left side with cerebral infarction. Chang had refused to go to hospital, saying he was young and healthy, Wu said. Chang was hospitalized for a week and discharged after the thrombosis was absorbed and the vertebral artery dissection healed, Wu said. Common symptoms of stroke include a sudden lack of strength or numbness on one side of the body, facial paralysis, including a drooping mouth, and an inability to clearly articulate sentences.

Agencies