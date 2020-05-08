The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taoyuan Hospital successfully treated a 52-year-old woman with COVID-19 by using a blood purification system, nephrologist Wang Wei-chieh (王偉傑) said yesterday.
Blood purification, or plasma exchange, helps remove cytokines, small proteins that modulate the body’s immune response, before the “filtered” blood is returned to the patient, Wang told a news conference at the hospital.
A “cytokine storm,” the sudden production of cytokines — a broad and loose category of small proteins important in cell signaling — can lead to severe inflammation and fatal complications in COVID-19 patients, he said.
The woman was confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 15, Wang added.
About a week later, she developed severe lung complications and was transferred to the intensive care unit on March 26, he said.
A medical team performed three plasma exchanges, which took about 120 minutes each, and continuous venovenous hemofiltration, Wang said.
Improvements to her clinical manifestations and radiographic images were seen a few days later, he said.
Following a month of treatment, the woman was transferred to a general ward and would be discharged soon, he said.
Unlike medication, blood purification, even when it does not work, has no side effects, Wang said, adding that the therapeutic strategy helps remove most toxins from the blood and benefits blood vessels.
Hopefully, the treatment would be used more widely to save more lives of people with COVID-19, Wang said.
A report on the patient’s case was published on Monday last week in the Journal of the Formosan Medical Association, the peer-reviewed publication of the Taipei-based Formosan Medical Association.
At a separate news conference yesterday, Central Epidemic Command Center advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that while the report was good news, more research was required to determine whether the therapy can be used for every patient with the novel coronavirus.
