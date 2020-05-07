Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday said that scapegoating is not his style when solving a problem, after Taipei Fire Department Commissioner Wu Jun-hung (吳俊鴻) offered to resign over a fire at a KTV outlet in the city that killed six people on April 26.
Ko told the Taipei City Council that the blaze at a Cashbox Partyworld KTV branch on Linsen N Road resulted in serious casualties mainly because the company had committed two unlawful acts: turning off the five major fire safety features and damaging the building’s fire compartmentation during renovations.
However, as the branch had passed three public safety and fire safety inspections shortly before the blaze, several city councilors questioned whether the city government was at fault for conducting ineffective inspections.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Ko said that the city government has established a special task force to look into possible misconduct by officials and would provide a list of those that should be punished by today.
Wu on Tuesday said that he offered to resign for his poor supervision and is awaiting a judicial investigation.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Tuesday night wrote on Facebook that while the city government has been gathering suggestions since the accident, she feels Wu’s sense of responsibility and powerlessness.
She wrote that when discussing the details of fire safety inspections at the branch, a fire department officer told her: “Why would we cheat in inspections? Our colleagues and firefighter brothers might die if a fire occurs because of it.”
Huang said she believes in Wu and firefighters, who have been working hard every day to make the city a safer place, and that Wu’s resignation would be an act of responsibility, but the facts should be clarified through an investigation.
Ko yesterday said Wu showed responsibility, but he is against finding a scapegoat to solve the problem, so he would wait for the Taipei Department of Government Ethics’ report.
The report would be published today, before being reviewed by an external anti-corruption committee and confirmed by city department heads, he said.
A comprehensive improvement plan might take up to a year to produce, as regulations must be modified, but he added that it is a better way to solve the problem.
When asked if Cashbox chairman Lien Tai-sheng (練台生) should make a public appearance and speak about the accident, Ko said cooperating with investigators, making effective and thorough improvements, and compensating the victims are more important than apologizing at this time.
Huang yesterday said that Cashbox has proposed to offer paying NT$1.1 million (US$36,777) compensation to the families of the victims who had lost their lives, but the city government suggested that it increase the sum.
