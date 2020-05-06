A “judicial mental hospital” is to be established to receive mentally ill people sentenced to rehabilitative measures after committing a crime, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said on Monday.
The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare have reached a consensus on the establishment of the hospital, with the former providing security services and the latter medical expertise, Tsai said.
The decision came after the Chiayi District Court on Thursday found a man, surnamed Cheng (鄭), not guilty of fatally stabbing Railway Police Bureau officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰) on July 3 last year and ordered that he be released on bail of NT$500,000 (US$16,734) before being transferred to a secure facility, where he must undergo mental health treatment for five years, due to his history of schizophrenia.
The ruling sparked a public outcry, with many saying the punishment was too lenient and some expressing concern about their personal safety.
The justice ministry has initiated a process to amend Paragraph 3, Article 87 of the Criminal Code, which mandates a five-year cap of custodial protection for people unable or less able to judge their actions or who lack the ability to act according to their judgement when committing a crime, Tsai said.
It believes that if necessary, prosecutors should be able to file for an extension when the period of reformatory education is due, and the extension should be long enough to ensure no recidivism, he said.
“This would address public concerns over the danger posed to society when a mentally ill person is released from custodial protection,” he said.
Whether it is to be expanded to provide compulsory treatment for mentally ill people who neither commit a crime or nor pose such risks requires further discussion, he said.
The hospital can offer medical assistance to mentally ill people going through the criminal procedures of investigation, trial, or sentence enforcement, as well as to people who require further treatment following their completion of the meted punishment, he said.
According to the justice ministry, as of the end of last month, of the 2,633 inmates with mental illness, 106 needed hospitalization, 86 of whom were placed in Taichung Prison’s Peide Hospital, and the remaining 20 were transferred to the Taoyuan Women’s Prison, which has dedicated cells for mentally ill prisoners.
Meanwhile, the High Court’s Tainan Branch on Monday ordered that Cheng be put in judicial detention while awaiting his second trial hearing.
The accused is charged with homicide, a serious crime, and is likely to flee to evade prosecution, branch spokesman Wu Yung-hui (吳勇輝) said.
“As the accused is mentally ill, with the likelihood of relapsing to commit a crime again, he poses a threat to public safety. The court therefore rules that he be placed in judicial detention,” Wu said.
The district court on Monday also raised the bail to NT$1 million, payable within 24 hours.
Cheng and his family said they have no money to pay bail.
While some have questioned the detention as Cheng was acquitted in the first ruling, several legal experts said that placing him in detention was in accordance with the law.
They cited Article 316 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法), which states that “while an appeal is pending the accused may be released on bail, to the custody of another, or with a limitation on his residence; if he is unable to provide bail or if it is impossible for him to be released to the custody of another or with a limitation on his residence, an order may be issued requiring him to remain under detention if necessary.”
