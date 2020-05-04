Second-biggest quake for the year hits eastern Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





A magnitude 5.9 earthquake, the second-largest this year, hit eastern Taiwan at 11:24am yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 70.7km northeast of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 40.4km, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The earthquake’s highest intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, measured 4 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale in Taitung and Hualien counties in the east, Changhua, Yunlin and Nantou counties in central Taiwan, as well as Chiayi County and Tainan in the south, bureau data showed.

A measurement of 4 indicates a fairly strong temblor that can topple unsecured objects and rattle hanging objects.

The earthquake was also felt at an intensity of 3 in Pingtung, Yilan, Miaoli and Hsinchu counties as well as Kaohsiung, Chiayi and Taichung, the bureau said.

According to Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp, its train services were unaffected by the earthquake, while Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said that its eastern line was temporarily disrupted.

The TRA said that trains between Rueisuei (瑞穗) and Fuli (富里) stations in Hualien stopped as a matter of protocol before starting up again at a slower speed of 30kph.

Trains traveling through the region resumed their usual speed after TRA workers confirmed no damage was caused to tracks and cables, the TRA said.

The largest earthquake recorded in Taiwan this year was a magnitude 6.4 temblor on April 11. The epicenter of the quake was in Taiwan’s southern waters, 270.8km southeast of Taitung County Hall.