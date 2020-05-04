Railway Officer’s Murder: Welfare group calls for end to stigma of schizophrenia

By Tsai Ssu-pei and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A social welfare group yesterday urged the public not to stigmatize people with schizophrenia, as heated online debates raged over whether they pose a threat to society and should be forcefully institutionalized.

The debates erupted after the Chiayi District Court on Thursday acquitted a man surnamed Cheng (鄭) of stabbing Railway Police Bureau officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰) to death on a train on July 3 last year, due to his long history of schizophrenia.

Taipei Mental Rehabilitation Association director-general Chen Kuan-pin (陳冠斌) said that the association has provided services to numerous schizophrenia patients over the past two decades, and none of them exhibited violent behavior, so people should not stereotype people with psychosis due to the Cheng case.

He believes that the judges, prosecutors and medical team involved in Cheng’s case reached their decisions for professional reasons, not because they intended to serve or benefit a certain group of people or standpoint, Chen said.

People experiencing an episode of schizophrenia are having a “break” from reality, making them unable to tell delusions from what is real, so they lack awareness of their need to seek medical help, he said.

As it is common for some to oppose going to hospitals, parents or other caregivers often have to get the medication on their behalf and secretly slip it into their food, he said.

The association provides services for more than 1,000 schizophrenia patients every year through courses and activities that help stabilize their condition, he said, adding that care workers frequently visit them at home to give them additional emotional support.

Schizophrenia patients need people to be their friends, before they can move beyond their psychological barriers to receive medical treatment, he added.

However, while the government adopts a case-by-case management system for people with psychosis, it has only 99 care workers nationwide, making it difficult to engage with the patients on a deeper level or pay home visits, Chen said, adding that the government could start by introducing policies to improve the lives of people with schizophrenia.

For example, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which is devising a national mental health and mental illness prevention program, should not only arrange dedicated personnel and budgets, but also non-hospital sites that service people with schizophrenia, he said.

“People with schizophrenia do not think they are sick, and no one would want to go to a hospital under such a circumstances,” Chen said.

The public would not panic if they understood that mental illness can be controlled, he said.

It is important for people with schizophrenia to receive medication when they first begin to experience symptoms, he said, adding that delaying medical assistance only results in additional problems.

Statistics from the National Health Insurance Administration showed that about 135,000 people in Taiwan receive treatment for schizophrenia or other delusional disorders every year, with about 35,000 patients staying in hospital for more than 200 days in a year.

The costs related to such hospitalization rank first in the nation’s National Health Insurance scheme, the data showed.