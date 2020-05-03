Mei Creek (眉溪) and its surrounding valley in Nantou County’s Renai Township (仁愛) have experienced a remarkable ecological recovery after devastating mudslides in 2004, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said.
Following the mudslides, the council’s Soil and Water Conservation Bureau worked with Sediq residents in the township to install ponds and barns to help rehabilitate local plant and animal species.
The valley had been the Sediq residents’ best farmland, but the mudslides covered the land in mud and rocks, rendering it unsuitable for farming, the council said, adding that typhoons later that year exacerbated the situation.
Photo courtesy of the Soil and Water Conservation Bureau’s Nantou Branch
Several species of animals had also left the valley after their habitat was destroyed, it said.
The council said that in tackling the valley’s restoration, it considered the residents’ lifestyle, their culture and also the local ecology, adding that the collaboration demonstrated unique aspects of the Sediq community.
The joint efforts involved establishing a marsh with seven ponds of varying depths and planting vegetation that attracts butterflies, among other things, it said.
Barns, homes and other structures that were rebuilt following the mudslides were all erected using traditional techniques taught by the community’s elders, Nanfeng Community Development Office Director Wang Chia-hsun (王嘉勳) said.
The success of the group’s efforts demonstrated that the community’s traditional knowledge — which had been at risk of disappearing — had been preserved, he said.
The valley is home to 234 butterfly species, including the yellow orange tip, the common palmfly and the lesser mime, making it one of the nation’s most important butterfly habitats, Soil and Water Conservation Bureau Nantou Branch Director Chen Jung-chun (陳榮俊) said.
To take advantage of the return of the butterflies to the valley, the bureau is promoting butterfly-watching tours in the township, he said.
Visitors can also try archery, learn from Sediq residents how to make good luck bracelets and sample local cuisine made of produce grown in the valley, he added.
People interested in visiting the valley can find more information on the community’s Facebook page, Alang Tongan (東岸部落), or can contact Wang at 0958-513-908, Chen said.
