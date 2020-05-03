Ratio of teachers in review panels too high: groups

Staff writer, with CNA





Non-governmental children’s education groups have called for the Ministry of Education to put more parents and experts — and fewer teachers — on planned review committees that are to decide the fate of teachers considered to be underperforming.

The Legislative Yuan in May last year passed amendments to the Teachers’ Act (教師法) stipulating the establishment of review committees to determine if elementary and secondary-school teachers are unable to fulfill their teaching duties or competently perform their work.

Regulations on the composition and workings of the committees are expected to be implemented by the end of next month and have been open to public comments since April 7.

The ministry has proposed that these committees would have 11 to 19 members, with at least half of them representatives appointed by national or local teacher associations.

Representatives of the Humanistic Education Foundation on Wednesday said that the ratio of teachers was too high, because they might cover up for the teachers they are reviewing, in effect negating the purpose of the review.

Such cover-ups would infringe on the basic human rights of students to receive a proper education, they said.

Of Taiwan’s about 250,000 teachers, only about 13 are expelled annually, which reflects the difficulty of removing underperforming teachers, they added.

They called for lowering the ratio of teachers on the committees to one-third of the total members, and adding more parents and experts to make the reviews fairer.

The ministry said that the proposed regulations on the committees’ composition require at least half of its members to be teachers based on Article 9 of the act.

The only exceptions are cases in which a teacher has sexually assaulted a student, bullied or inflicted corporal punishment resulting in a severe injury to a student, or committed other serious offenses, it said.

The amendments are still in the public notification stage, the ministry said, adding that people can submit comments or suggestions until Thursday as a reference for possible revision.