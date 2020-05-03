Non-governmental children’s education groups have called for the Ministry of Education to put more parents and experts — and fewer teachers — on planned review committees that are to decide the fate of teachers considered to be underperforming.
The Legislative Yuan in May last year passed amendments to the Teachers’ Act (教師法) stipulating the establishment of review committees to determine if elementary and secondary-school teachers are unable to fulfill their teaching duties or competently perform their work.
Regulations on the composition and workings of the committees are expected to be implemented by the end of next month and have been open to public comments since April 7.
The ministry has proposed that these committees would have 11 to 19 members, with at least half of them representatives appointed by national or local teacher associations.
Representatives of the Humanistic Education Foundation on Wednesday said that the ratio of teachers was too high, because they might cover up for the teachers they are reviewing, in effect negating the purpose of the review.
Such cover-ups would infringe on the basic human rights of students to receive a proper education, they said.
Of Taiwan’s about 250,000 teachers, only about 13 are expelled annually, which reflects the difficulty of removing underperforming teachers, they added.
They called for lowering the ratio of teachers on the committees to one-third of the total members, and adding more parents and experts to make the reviews fairer.
The ministry said that the proposed regulations on the committees’ composition require at least half of its members to be teachers based on Article 9 of the act.
The only exceptions are cases in which a teacher has sexually assaulted a student, bullied or inflicted corporal punishment resulting in a severe injury to a student, or committed other serious offenses, it said.
The amendments are still in the public notification stage, the ministry said, adding that people can submit comments or suggestions until Thursday as a reference for possible revision.
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
GOING SOLAR: Energy developers have to obtain a registration number for each panel and pay a recycling fee before installing the unit Solar power developers are required to pay recycling fees for installing solar panels, and those caught illegally dumping panels would face a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$100,164), the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday. The EPA has, in cooperation with the Bureau of Energy, set up a recycling system for solar panel waste, EPA Department of Waste Management Director-General Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩) told a news conference in Taipei. The system was established to prevent heavy metal pollution caused by decommissioned photovoltaic panels and to foster a circular economy within the solar power industry, she said. With the government’s aim to generate
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
Newly available Taiwan Garrison Command wiretapping files have revealed new information about the case of Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a Carnegie Mellon University assistant professor who was killed in July 1981 during a visit to Taiwan, the Transitional Justice Commission said on Wednesday. Wiretapping conducted as part of the command’s Project Rainbow monitored individuals affiliated, or believed to be affiliated, with the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) movement, referring to people critical of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration during the White Terror era. Many of the files available for the first time proved that the command had been monitoring Chen’s family, interfering