Neither a breakthrough in relations nor an increase in tensions across the Taiwan Strait are likely at the moment as Taiwan and China focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impact of the disease, a report released on Thursday by a US think tank said.
The National Committee on American Foreign Policy said the two sides are waiting for the other side to make a conciliatory gesture, and see their own actions as deterrents and reactions to the aggressive steps of the other.
“Although prospects for cross-strait rapprochement remain slim, there is a good chance to avoid an escalation of tensions because all sides regard global pandemic management and the impending global economic recession as the most urgent priorities in the coming months,” the report said.
Titled Cross-Strait Dynamics in the COVID-19 Era: Searching for Continuity Despite Growing ‘Social Distancing,’
The group did not provide the list of the participants at the closed-door meeting, which was held before President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) starts her second term on May 20.
The report said an increase in communication and economic management across the Taiwan Strait, such as the coordination of humanitarian flights and online academic exchanges on the disease, could provide a release valve for cross-strait ties.
However, such communication is unlikely to help “resolve the fundamental differences between the two sides — the hard work lies outside the scope of these practicalities,” it said.
The report cited Taiwanese participants as saying the linkage of the so-called “1992 consensus” and the “one county, two systems” formula, and Hong Kong’s democracy movement resulted in the defeat of the China-friendly Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in the January presidential election.
The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and Beijing that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
“Tsai has high political support and few incentives to find new ways to resume cross-strait dialogue,” the report said. “Threats from Beijing will not create incentives for cooperation and will strengthen anti-engagement voices in Taiwan.”
Participants at the meeting generally agreed that they had low expectations that Tsai would introduce a new formula in her inaugural speech later this month to serve as a basis to resume official ties across the Taiwan Strait, it said.
They suggested that in that speech Tsai repeat language from her first inaugural speech in 2016, including an appeal for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait based on the Republic of China Constitution as a goodwill gesture to Beijing.
The report also urged China not to block Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly, which is scheduled to convene later this month, even if only conditionally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
