A viral video featuring Taiwanese dumplings has been nominated for a Webby Award, an annual international accolade that honors excellence on the Internet.
The video, $0.50 Dumpling Vs. $29 Dumplings — Taiwan, has been nominated in the food and drink category of the awards, which are presented each year by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.
The 18-minute, 40-second video, the first episode in the three-part “Worth It Goes To Taiwan” series produced by New York-based tech media company BuzzFeed in collaboration with the Tourism Bureau, has been viewed more than 7 million times on YouTube since it was released in October last year.
In the video, BuzzFeed presenters Steven Lim and Andrew Ilnyckyj, along with cameraman Adam Bianchi, visit several dumpling restaurants in Taiwan and try dishes at three different prices — from NT$15 to about NT$1,000 (US$0.50 to US$33.55).
The eateries include a pot sticker restaurant in Taipei’s Gongguan (公館) area and Din Tai Fung, which has more than 100 shops worldwide and is famous for its steamed dumplings, on the city’s Xinyi Road.
Shih Chao-hui (施照輝), head of the Los Angeles office of the Tourism Bureau, said that tourism promotion via influencer marketing has been a major strategy of the government in the past few years.
“This gives you more bang for the buck,” he said.
The other two episodes in the series feature noodle soup and chicken.
Established in 1996, the Webby Awards are judged each year by members of the academy and feature seven major categories: Web sites; video; advertising, media and public relations; social; apps, mobile and voice; games; and podcasts.
Two winners are selected in each category, one by academy members and the other by members of the public, who cast their votes during Webby People’s Voice voting.
The first episode of the series has received 19 percent of the public vote for the food and drink award in the video category, which has four other nominees and is led by a video featuring British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Online voting by members of the public is open until Thursday next week at vote.webbyawards.com.
