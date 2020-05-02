Survey finds 30% of canes have substandard labeling

By Lo chi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Consumers’ Foundation survey conducted with the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection found that 30 percent of sampled non-wooden walking canes failed to meet labeling standards.

Due to the world’s rapidly aging population, older people who sustain injuries in falls have become an important public health concern, prompting the foundation to inspect a range of walking canes on the market, it said.

The foundation said that it randomly purchased 10 non-wooden walking canes from a variety of sales channels in Taipei.

Ten randomly-selected walking sticks available in assistive device shops are pictured in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the Consumers’ Foundation

Inspection items included quality, commodity inspection marks and Chinese-language labeling, the foundation said.

While all passed the first two criteria, three products had substandard labels — the “Sider classic two-section cane,” the “Weiyi adjustable umbrella cane” and the “Dr Cane 360° rotating shock-absorbing folding cane,” it said.

The first two canes lacked a label advising consumers to read the user’s guide prior to use, while the third failed to include the date of production, origin of manufacture, manufacturer, contact number and address on its label, it added.

The bureau ordered the manufacturers to correct the mistakes within a given time frame or face a fine of NT$100,000 to NT$1 million (US$3,355 to US$33,555) and cancelation of their products’ certification under the Commodity Inspection Act (商品檢驗法).

Since 2015, relevant regulations stipulate that non-wooden walking canes that are not medical devices are subject to mandatory sampled inspections before they can be shipped from manufacturers or imported into Taiwan, the bureau said.

For products already on the market, the bureau said that it has devised a yearly inspection scheme, and sends dedicated personnel to track and monitor corrections to products that do not meet the standards.

Walking canes that claim to be medical devices require a permit number issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on their packaging, it said.

Consumers should learn how to identify the bureau’s commodity inspection marks to safeguard their rights, it added.