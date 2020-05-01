Group submits constitutional referendum petitions

By Huang Hsin-po and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Two petitions proposing a referendum on drafting a new constitution for Taiwan were yesterday submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC), a pro-independence group said yesterday.

Each petition had garnered more than 3,000 signatures, Taiwan New Constitution Foundation executive director Lin Yi-cheng (林宜正) told a news conference in Taipei.

Lin, who submitted the petitions, said the foundation believes a new constitution is needed as the current one states that Taiwan and China are the same country, which is far from the truth.

Taiwan New Constitution Foundation executive director Lin Yi-cheng, second right, and other foundation members take part in a news conference in Taipei yesterday after Lin submitted two petitions to the Central Election Commission calling for a referendum on a new constitution for Taiwan. Photo: CNA

That ideology has meant that Taiwan has long been treated unfairly in the international arena, a new constitution could hopefully be the final mile on Taiwan’s way to truly becoming a “normal” nation, Lin said.

Given its 30 years of democratic development, Taiwan should be a place where its people can collectively decide what their nation should be called and how its future should unfold, he said.

The petitions propose two referendum questions: “Do you support the president in initiating a constitution reform process for the country” and “Do you support the president in pushing for the establishment of a new constitution reflecting the reality of Taiwan?”

The Referendum Act (公民投票法) states that 0.01 percent of the electorate in the most recent presidential election — approximately 1,931 people based on the turnout this year — must sign a referendum proposal.

If the commission approves the proposals, the foundation would need to collect more than 289,667 signatures in the second stage of the process for a national referendum to be held on Aug. 28 next year.

Four polls conducted by the foundation last year found that about 70 percent of respondents supported the creation of a constitution closer to the nation’s reality, while 83 percent recognized themselves as Taiwanese, Lin said.

The polls showed that the public’s consensus on national identity was overwhelming, he said.

Asked about concerns that the proposals would increase cross-strait tensions, Lin said the proposals center on the creation of a new constitution, and there is still great deal of room for discussion as to how a new constitution would define Taiwan’s relations with China.

Beijing should not stress about the proposals, and Chinese authorities should feel free to contact him, or send officials to Taiwan, to learn more about the essence of the foundation’s aims, Lin said.

Asked if he was worried the commission might reject the proposals, Lin told reporters that the foundation had made a comprehensive evaluation of the issue and he was very optimistic.

Referendums are the only means within the legal system for Taiwanese to directly participate in the decisionmaking process on the nation’s major policies, he said.

If the foundation’s proposals are turned down, it would mean that Taiwan’s democracy is marred by “extremely serious” and “fatal” flaws, he said.