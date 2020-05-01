Virus Outbreak: Added CAL flights get masks to US

BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.

Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries.

However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan.

A China Airlines plane is pictured at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of China Airlines

Overseas mail and package deliveries have been delayed because airlines are canceling a large number of flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited cargo capacity, the CAA said.

After being contacted by the agency on Wednesday about helping Chunghwa Post with package delivery to the US, CAL said that it would from today increase the number of passenger and cargo flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco so that its cargo capacity can be expanded.

Meanwhile, packages containing masks are to be prioritized for cargo flights to New York.

All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the CAA said, adding that it has also requested assistance from EVA Airways.

Chunghwa Post statistics showed that 85 percent of overseas mail and packages that have yet to be delivered are scheduled to be sent to the US and Japan, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said on Facebook, adding that mail and packages to the US alone weighed 80 tonnes.

To quickly make these deliveries, Lin said that CAL would dispatch flights to deliver 40 tonnes to San Francisco, 20 tonnes to Los Angeles and 20 tonnes to New York.

“The COVID-19 pandemic might have ceased foot traffic in many places, but the logistics service is still growing and delivery prices are rising,” Lin said. “I want to thank Chunghwa Post for continuing to deliver mail overseas at affordable prices, and CAL and the CAA for making air mail delivery possible.”