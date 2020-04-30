Prosecutors at the Ministry of Justice’s Agency Against Corruption yesterday summoned Ministry of Culture official Chen Ching-hua (陳慶華) and eight others for questioning over an alleged case of bribery.
Chen, who works in the ministry’s secretariat, previously served in the Department of Humanities and Publications, and was responsible for handling subsidies provided by the ministry for hosting international book exhibitions from June 2014 to October last year, a source said.
Prosecutors received reports that from May 2018, Chen allegedly took out loans, then lent the money to Lu Chin-cheng (盧欽政) and Chou Chun-liang (周均亮) — chairman and vice chairman respectively of an association of Taipei publishers — and received interest every month, the agency said.
Lu and Chou were yesterday also questioned as suspects.
The authorities said that Chen took out a NT$1.5 million (US$50,082) loan from a bank, transferred the money to Lu and asked Lu for NT$18,000 in “interest” each month as the “price” of approving subsidies of NT$1.25 million, NT$600,000 and NT$1 million to the association for the hosting of US, Indonesia and Hong Kong book exhibitions, a source said.
Chou and Lu were released on bail of NT$300,000 and NT$500,000 respectively.
The allegations came after the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office and the agency on Tuesday last week questioned National Center for Traditional Arts deputy director Chu Jui-hao (朱瑞皓), who is a former director of the department, along with 16 others.
Chu was detained on corruption charges.
The ministry in April 2018 began an investigation into Chu after receiving reports of suspected bribery.
After investigations by the ministry’s Department of Civil Service Ethics, the case was handed over to the Agency Against Corruption.
On July 1, 2018, Chu was removed from his managerial position.
Investigators said that during his tenure as department deputy director and director, Chu allegedly accepted bribes of NT$600,000 from Lu and Chou, and accepted trips to Thailand and Vietnam, a source said.
Chu allegedly helped Lu and Chou secure NT$1.5 million in subsidies from the ministry, the investigations showed.
