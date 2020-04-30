Virus Outbreak: Personal hygiene, social distancing still key: Chen

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Practicing good personal hygiene and social distancing are fundamental to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are more important than conducting wide-scale screening, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Tuesday.

“Local media outlets and members of the public have often expressed concern about the possibility of asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers causing a local outbreak and have frequently asked whether more testing should be conducted to identify them,” said Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Explaining the current targeted screening strategy, he said that of Taiwan’s about 23 million people, approximately 4.73 million sought medical treatment for respiratory symptoms over the past 100 days and doctors reported 60,956 suspected cases for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

PCR testing confirmed 429 COVID-19 cases — 343 imported, 55 local infections and 31 crew members on the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石), Chen said.

Many have asked whether there were people with undetected infections among those who sought treatment for respiratory symptoms and if there are asymptomatic carriers among the 18 million people who did not experience symptoms over the past 100 days, he said.

“The answers are: there might have been, and there are very likely undetected infections among them,” Chen said. “But what should we do to mitigate their harm to society?”

The three main types of testing — PCR, rapid antigen and rapid antibody — can detect the disease at different stages of infection, so the timing of tests must be carefully considered, Chen said, adding that the sensitivity of the three types also varies, with PCR being the most accurate.

Based on the 55 domestic infections detected from 31,156 people who experienced symptoms, were assessed by doctors to be at higher risk of infection and reported for testing, the maximum prevalence rate of COVID-19 in Taiwan is estimated at about 18 per 10,000 people, Chen said.

By using the maximum prevalence rate to calculate the result of wide-scale rapid testing (with a specificity of 99 percent and a sensitivity of 75 percent) on the 4.73 million people who sought treatment for respiratory symptoms, there would be 6,580 positive results, but also 47,916 false positives and 2,160 false negatives, he said.

In comparison, conducting PRC testing (with a specificity of 99.99 percent and a sensitivity of 95 percent) on the same 4.73 million people would result in 8,208 positive results, 479 false positives and 432 false negatives, he added.

“The problem lies in the large number of false positives resulting from rapid tests,” Chen said, adding that 47,916 false positives and 6,580 positive results — a total of 54,394 likely positive results — would have to be tested again with PCR testing to find the true positives, which demonstrates the low cost-effectiveness of conducting rapid tests on a wide scale.

It would cost NT$4.6 billion (US$153.6 million) if the relatively cheap rapid test — estimated at about NT$200 each — is used for the nation’s 23 million people, but there would be many false negatives and false positives that would need further PCR testing, he said.

It would cost NT$69 billion if the more accurate PCR test — estimated at about NT$3,000 each — is used, but that would also take much more time and resources, he added.

“We spent NT$180 million conducting PCR tests on 60,956 suspected cases, which clearly shows that the strategy we have taken is much more cost-effective,” Chen said, adding that Taiwan is one of the few nations where life has continued relatively normally.

“However, people remain concerned about asymptomatic carriers wandering about communities,” he said. “In the past 100 days, the result has been 10 domestic cases whose source of infection we could not identify and who further transmitted the disease to 17 other people.”

“There might be asymptomatic carriers — and we do not know how many there are — but regardless of whether we use a maximum prevalence rate or a reasonable prevalence rate to estimate wide-scale testing, the cost-effectiveness is very low,” he added.

Compared with the highly feasible and more cost-effective targeted test strategy, the difference from conducting wide-scale rapid tests might only have been preventing those 27 cases, Chen said.

Wide-scale rapid test screening is more effective in countries with a higher prevalence rate, because they need to separate infected people from those not infected, but Taiwan has a very low number of confirmed cases, so its disease prevention measures have been successful, he said.

“Testing negative only means that you are not infected, but it does not guarantee that you will not become infected,” Chen said. “You might even get infected the next day if you stop wearing a mask, fail to practice social distancing, visit crowded places or are unfortunately exposed to the novel coronavirus.”

Practicing good personal hygiene and social distancing remain the most important measures to prevent the spread of the disease, Chen said, adding that Taiwan would not change its precision disease prevention strategies unless further scientific evidence, medication or a vaccine are presented.