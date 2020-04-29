Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) yesterday criticized a lack of a clear standard for children’s playgrounds nationwide, saying that it has caused several facilities to close.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2017 amended safety regulations for playground facilities to require them to pass an inspection by a third party and obtain a report before they are opened to the public, Lin said.
The ministry initially gave authorities three years — by the end of January — to ensure that all facilities under their management met the requirements, he said.
However, the ministry in July last year extended the deadline by three years to January 2023, because in January last year only 14.1 percent of playgrounds nationwide had passed inspections, he added.
One reason for the low percentage is ambiguous language in the requirements, which stipulate that playgrounds must “meet national standards and provisions in related regulations,” and if no such standards or regulations are applicable, then international standards and regulations, or the standards of other nations should be consulted, Lin said.
Few companies in Taiwan are able to conduct inspections using international standards, he said.
The result is that some schools and parks have been unable to meet the updated requirements, so they have sealed off their playground facilities with yellow caution tape to prevent people from accessing them, he added.
These places “now look like crime scenes,” Lin said.
Ministry Social and Family Affairs Administration official Lin Tzu-jui (林資芮) said that before the amendments were made, the safety regulations stipulated that playgrounds should meet national standards 12642 or 12643.
However, the wording was changed to “national standards” to accommodate the potential development of new types of playground equipment not covered by those two standards, she said.
The ministry would continue to work with other agencies to ensure that they obtain professional inspection services for their playground facilities, she added.
