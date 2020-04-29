Normal rainfall forecast for warmer plum rain season

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Taiwan is likely to see a warmer plum rain season, with rainfall within the normal range, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

The plum rain season generally lasts from May to June, based on a definition provided by the bureau. On average, four to five stationary fronts arrive during the season, with each leading to days of rain.

After the nation enters the plum rain season next month, substantial rainfall is expected following the arrival of the southwest monsoon, Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) told a news conference in Taipei.

Rainfall next month is likely to be between normal and slightly less than in the past, Lu said, adding that the southwest monsoon would likely arrive in the second half of the month.

Rainfall in June would be within the normal range, he said.

Overall, the nation is expected to see a warmer plum rain season, with rainfall within the climate average, he added.

Although rising sea temperatures do not seem to affect rainfall in the plum rain season, data collected over the past 30 years show that the season has been starting later each year, Lu said.

Apart from climate change, scientists are studying if there are other reasons leading to the phenomenon, he said.

As central and southern Taiwan are in the dry season, they are not expected to see rainfall until the second half of next month or the beginning of June, he added.

The bureau also reviewed the spring weather in a presentation at the news conference.

Overall, the nation was slightly warmer in February and last month, it said.

As of Saturday last week, average rainfall in spring was 213.2mm, less than the climate average of 348.08mm, the bureau said, adding that this year ranked 10th in terms of lowest spring rainfall.

As of Sunday, the average temperature this month was 23.11°C, the coldest April in the past 24 years, the bureau said.

Strong cold air from the north has prevented the temperature from rising this month, the bureau said, adding that a wet weather system from southern China was another contributing factor.

In the past several years, a heavy downpour in a short period, which often happens with the arrival of stationary fronts, have tended to occur more frequently in the plum rain season, the bureau said, adding that the public should beware of possible damage caused by torrential rainfall.

With the long International Workers’ Day weekend beginning on Friday, the bureau forecast that sunny weather would continue until the weekend, with highs of 30°C in the north, 32°C to 33°C in the central and southern regions, and 28°C to 29°C in the nation’s east.

Afternoon showers would generally occur in the west, the bureau said.

However, on the last day of the holiday weekend, afternoon showers would also occur in the north and northeast, as well as in mountainous areas in the central and southern regions, it said.

A tropical disturbance near the Philippines’ southeast had yesterday advanced to about 2,700km southeast of Oluanbi (鵝鑾鼻) in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), the bureau said.

However, while the system is in an oceanic environment favorable to its development, which could potentially lead to it being upgraded into a tropical depression over the weekend, the chances of it affecting the weather in Taiwan would be low, it said.