Taiwan is likely to see a warmer plum rain season, with rainfall within the normal range, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
The plum rain season generally lasts from May to June, based on a definition provided by the bureau. On average, four to five stationary fronts arrive during the season, with each leading to days of rain.
After the nation enters the plum rain season next month, substantial rainfall is expected following the arrival of the southwest monsoon, Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) told a news conference in Taipei.
Rainfall next month is likely to be between normal and slightly less than in the past, Lu said, adding that the southwest monsoon would likely arrive in the second half of the month.
Rainfall in June would be within the normal range, he said.
Overall, the nation is expected to see a warmer plum rain season, with rainfall within the climate average, he added.
Although rising sea temperatures do not seem to affect rainfall in the plum rain season, data collected over the past 30 years show that the season has been starting later each year, Lu said.
Apart from climate change, scientists are studying if there are other reasons leading to the phenomenon, he said.
As central and southern Taiwan are in the dry season, they are not expected to see rainfall until the second half of next month or the beginning of June, he added.
The bureau also reviewed the spring weather in a presentation at the news conference.
Overall, the nation was slightly warmer in February and last month, it said.
As of Saturday last week, average rainfall in spring was 213.2mm, less than the climate average of 348.08mm, the bureau said, adding that this year ranked 10th in terms of lowest spring rainfall.
As of Sunday, the average temperature this month was 23.11°C, the coldest April in the past 24 years, the bureau said.
Strong cold air from the north has prevented the temperature from rising this month, the bureau said, adding that a wet weather system from southern China was another contributing factor.
In the past several years, a heavy downpour in a short period, which often happens with the arrival of stationary fronts, have tended to occur more frequently in the plum rain season, the bureau said, adding that the public should beware of possible damage caused by torrential rainfall.
With the long International Workers’ Day weekend beginning on Friday, the bureau forecast that sunny weather would continue until the weekend, with highs of 30°C in the north, 32°C to 33°C in the central and southern regions, and 28°C to 29°C in the nation’s east.
Afternoon showers would generally occur in the west, the bureau said.
However, on the last day of the holiday weekend, afternoon showers would also occur in the north and northeast, as well as in mountainous areas in the central and southern regions, it said.
A tropical disturbance near the Philippines’ southeast had yesterday advanced to about 2,700km southeast of Oluanbi (鵝鑾鼻) in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島), the bureau said.
However, while the system is in an oceanic environment favorable to its development, which could potentially lead to it being upgraded into a tropical depression over the weekend, the chances of it affecting the weather in Taiwan would be low, it said.
Numerous comments accusing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being dishonest have been posted to his Twitter account, with many users posting images of Taiwan’s national flag in response to his tweets. Tedros yesterday wrote a single word — “Honesty” — on Twitter, which garnered more than 6,000 mostly negative comments in just a few hours — much higher than the average of 100 comments that his posts typically receive. US political commentator Benny Johnson commented: “Why weren’t you honest about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China?” Johnson included a video in which Tedros praised Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak
‘BE CAUTIOUS’: It is too early to discuss a lockdown in the nation, the minister of health said, adding that efforts should focus on enhancing disease prevention The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is far from necessitating a lockdown, but advance preparation and drills are necessary, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), first made the remarks at a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei and repeated them at the CECC’s daily news briefing in the afternoon. A cluster of 28 cases have been found in the crew members of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石) over the past five days, and more than 90 locations in 10 cities and counties visited by the infected
SUSPECTS OUT ON BAIL: The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said it has applied with the High Court to have the three returned to detention as it searches for others involved Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) said that China was behind an attack against him, after his three alleged assailants were released on bail yesterday. “The Chinese Communist Party’s proxies have a history of attacks carried out against Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan,” Lam told reporters. “Now they are only causing trouble for Hong Kongers, but later they will make trouble for Taiwanese.” Lam said that he would be more vigilant. “I was quite surprised to hear that the suspects got released on bail so quickly,” he added. “I am, of course, fearful and will avoid walking down dark alleys.” Lam was
China Airlines Ltd’s (CAL) new aircraft would highlight images and elements of Taiwan that would make them distinct from Chinese airlines’ planes, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday, amid calls to rename the airline to avoid people confusing it with Chinese carriers. The issue of whether to rename the nation’s largest carrier came to the fore again after Taiwan announced that it would donate 10 million masks to countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with CAL carrying out the deliveries, but several foreign media outlets reported that the masks came from China after seeing the words