Taiwan New Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





AGRICULTURE

H5N5 outbreak forces cull

A total of 15,826 chickens on a Yanpu Township (鹽埔) farm on Saturday were culled after they were confirmed to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N5 avian influenza virus, the Pingtung County Animal Disease Control Center said. The chicks were about six weeks old, it said. The farm’s owner on Wednesday notified the center that some of the chicks had died strangely, prompting the center staff to take samples from the farm for testing. The test results on Saturday confirmed the chickens had contracted the H5N5 virus and the center immediately had the flock culled, and ordered the owner to disinfect the farm and surrounding areas. Authorities also began taking samples from other poultry farms within a 1km radius of the affected farm in a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the center said.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

Yun Feng a key deterrent

The development of the “Yun Feng” (Cloud Peak) medium-range surface-to-surface missile is strategically important to Taiwan as a deterrent, Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), a senior researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said on Sunday after local media reports said the missile system had been tested earlier this month. “The aim of developing the missile is not to neutralize the enemy, but to reduce its ability to attack,” he said. The Yun Feng, said to have a 1,500km to 2,000km range, would be capable of hitting strategic targets such as airports, harbors and command centers in inland China, he said. The system is being developed by the state-run Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, which has not commented on the media reports.

SOCIETY

Astrophysicist honored

Taiwanese-American astrophysicist Ma Chung-pei (馬中珮) has been elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a 240-year-old organization that honors the most accomplished artists, academics, scientists and leaders in the US. Ma, 54, is a cosmologist and astrophysicist who studies dark matter and dark energy, the cosmic microwave background, gravitational lensing, galaxy formation and evolution, supermassive black holes and the large-scale structure of the universe, the University of California, Berkeley, where she is the Judy Chandler Webb Professor in the Physical Sciences, said in a statement on Friday. From 2011 to 2016, Ma led the teams that discovered several of the largest known black holes in the universe, the university said. She is one of nine Berkeley faculty and 276 others in the US who were elected to the academy this year.

WEATHER

Summer solstice eclipse

An annular solar eclipse will take place on the summer solstice on June 21, and is expected to be visible in parts of Taiwan, so the Taitung County Government is planning a public event to mark the day. The eclipse is expected to begin about 2:51pm and end at 5:26pm, with people in parts of Yunlin, Chiayi, Nantou, Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as Tainan, Kaohsiung, Penghu and Kinmen, able to see 98 percent of the sun covered during the process, while those in other areas will only see the sun at about 94 percent dark, Taitung Astronomical Association president Yang Yi-ching (楊義清) said. The next time such an eclipse is expected is 2070, when the eclipse would be visible only in parts of Pingtung. The next time an annular solar eclipse that would cover such a large percentage of the sun is 195 years later, on June 28, 2215, Taipei Astronomical Museum data showed.