Fire survivors need time to heal mentally: psychologist

By Lin Hui-chin and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People who survive a fire need extra attention from friends and family, as trauma-related acute stress disorder might make them lose some of their ability to care for themselves, psychologist Lin Tsui-fen (林萃芬) said yesterday.

Lin, a member of the Taiwan Counseling Psychologist Union, said that survivors of fires and other catastrophes are at risk of developing acute stress disorder in the following days or weeks.

The symptoms include severe anxiety, dissociation, avoidance, and re-experiencing the trauma, Lin said, one day after a fire at a Cashbox KTV in Taipei killed five people and injured 44.

Taipei Fire Department personnel help customers rescued from the Cashbox Partyworld KTV on Taipei’s Linsen N Road following a fire on Sunday morning. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

For example, the sight or smell of a blaze could remind survivors of the horror they experienced, making them shiver and have difficulty breathing, she said.

It is normal to have such symptoms for days following a trauma, but medical help is required if they last for prolonged periods, or deteriorate into persistent insomnia, a deep sense of guilt or alcohol dependence, she added.

Dissociative symptoms are characterized by survivors feeling numb and emotionally unresponsive, especially those who were burned or lost someone close in the fire, she said.

Family support is crucial, so relatives should show compassion, offer to talk and monitor the survivors’ mental well-being, Lin said.

When talking to the survivors, it is important to avoid causing additional stress by saying things such as “I told you not to go,” as they need a safe and peaceful environment, Lin added.

Schools and employers need to allow survivors time to slowly get back on track, she said.