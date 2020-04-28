The National Performing Arts Center (NPAC) yesterday revealed a series of measures it is taking to support artists and keep the performing arts alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, including focusing more on ways to connect with audiences online.
The NPAC consists of the National Theater & Concert Hall (NTCH), the National Taichung Theater and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying), as well as the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO).
The NTCH has proposed several initiatives, including raising the production budget for programs it was due to host or cohost, but have been postponed or canceled, so that performance groups can continue to work on their shows and perform them when the pandemic ends.
Photo: CNA
It would also offer an approximately 300-hour paid training program beginning in June, the NTCH said, adding that it aims this year to train at least six technicians who would be able to work with it long term.
Starting in July, it would increase the frequency of its uploads on its YouTube channel — “NTCH togo” — from once per month to once per week, it said, adding that featured content would include behind-the-scenes footage of productions.
Through the NTCH’s online ticketing system, people who purchased tickets to performances that were canceled because of the pandemic can, instead of receiving a refund, choose to donate the sum they paid to the shows’ organizers, it said.
Meanwhile, National Taichung Theater said that 43 productions that had rented spaces at the theater for performances scheduled from last month to June have been canceled.
To accommodate the 25 among them that still wished to stage productions, it has adjusted its performance schedule for the second half of the year, it added.
While following health authorities’ guidelines, Weiwuying said that it would continue to host its outdoor dance event on the first Wednesday night of every month.
It has also partnered with the Kaohsiung Bureau of Cultural Affairs to host a six-week “digital concert hall” program on YouTube at 7:30pm every Saturday, it said, adding that the program started on Saturday last week and includes live-streamed and prerecorded concerts.
Until the end of next month, its YouTube channel would feature 10 to 15-minute theatrical performances every Sunday at 9:30pm from groups working in a variety of disciplines, Weiwuying said.
The NSO said that from April 13 to April 18 it made 15 recordings of a wide range of music, including modern classical and movie scores to be released online as part of “NSO Online,” which debuted on Sunday.
Next month and in June, it also plans to partner with NTCH and the Public Television Service to host three live-streamed concerts online, it added.
Numerous comments accusing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being dishonest have been posted to his Twitter account, with many users posting images of Taiwan’s national flag in response to his tweets. Tedros yesterday wrote a single word — “Honesty” — on Twitter, which garnered more than 6,000 mostly negative comments in just a few hours — much higher than the average of 100 comments that his posts typically receive. US political commentator Benny Johnson commented: “Why weren’t you honest about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China?” Johnson included a video in which Tedros praised Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak
‘BE CAUTIOUS’: It is too early to discuss a lockdown in the nation, the minister of health said, adding that efforts should focus on enhancing disease prevention The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is far from necessitating a lockdown, but advance preparation and drills are necessary, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), first made the remarks at a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei and repeated them at the CECC’s daily news briefing in the afternoon. A cluster of 28 cases have been found in the crew members of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石) over the past five days, and more than 90 locations in 10 cities and counties visited by the infected
YouTube has deleted a video showing Tao elementary-school students on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) dancing in traditional attire after it was erroneously flagged for “obscenity,” the children’s teacher said yesterday. Yayu Elementary School teacher Yan Tzu-yu (顏子矞) said that when he logged into the school’s YouTube account recently, he was greeted with a message saying that a video he uploaded in 2018 of the children performing a Tao dance to mark the construction of a new classroom had been removed. The video was flagged by a user, and after a review by YouTube staff was found to have breached the platform’s
SUSPECTS OUT ON BAIL: The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said it has applied with the High Court to have the three returned to detention as it searches for others involved Hong Kong bookseller Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) said that China was behind an attack against him, after his three alleged assailants were released on bail yesterday. “The Chinese Communist Party’s proxies have a history of attacks carried out against Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan,” Lam told reporters. “Now they are only causing trouble for Hong Kongers, but later they will make trouble for Taiwanese.” Lam said that he would be more vigilant. “I was quite surprised to hear that the suspects got released on bail so quickly,” he added. “I am, of course, fearful and will avoid walking down dark alleys.” Lam was