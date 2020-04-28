Virus Outbreak: Pandemic delays rollout of electronic ID cards

Staff writer, with CNA





The rollout of new electronic identification cards (eIDs) originally slated for October is to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) said yesterday.

The timing of the rollout would depend on how the pandemic situation develops, Hua told lawmakers at a hearing held by the Legislative Yuan’s Internal Administration Committee.

Due to COVID-19, there were delays in receiving the equipment needed for the fabrication of eIDs from overseas this month, Hua said.

As Taiwan lacks the know-how to produce smart anti-forgery cards embedded with an integrated chip that stores and processes data, it needs to import the technology, the ministry said in a statement.

The new identity cards would be embedded with military-grade cryptography, with a secure integrated chip that is certified to have a security level of CC EAL5+, the ministry said, adding that the government has contracted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to produce the eIDs.

In August last year, the Executive Yuan announced that Taiwan would begin rolling out electronic identity cards for its citizens, with completion scheduled for March 2023.

Due to privacy concerns, the new card would display only limited personal information: the cardholder’s name, birth date and identity number on the front, and marital status on the back.

Cardholders would be given the option of combining the functions of their existing identity cards and Citizen Digital Certificates, which are used to verify a user’s online digital signature, in the new eIDs, the ministry said.