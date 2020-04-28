Virus Outbreak: Professor makes a do-it-yourself disinfection tool

Staff writer, with CNA





As masks have become an essential item amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert in physics from a Taipei university has shared how to construct an ultraviolet disinfection device for masks using common household goods.

Chen Chiu-min (陳秋民), an associate professor at Soochow University, is known to his students and colleagues for his skill in making household utensils out of recycled materials, and has been dubbed the “MacGyver” of Soochow.

MacGyver is the main character in a US television series of the same name, which aired from 1985 to 1992. He was a secret agent with an extraordinary talent for using items at hand to solve his problems.

Soochow University associate professor Chen Chiu-min demonstrates an ultraviolet disinfection device for masks made from common household items at the university on Friday last week. Photo: CNA

Chen said in a statement on Friday that he made a simple disinfection system using aluminum foil, an old lampshade, a plastic washbasin and a 20 watt ultraviolet lightbulb, which he purchased for only a few hundred New Taiwan dollars.

Chen said he covered the inside of the lampshade with aluminum foil and did the same to the washbasin. He then attached the bulb to the lampshade to complete the improvised sterilizer.

He experimented by using coins to determine whether the sterilizer worked.

He said he found many microorganisms on a slice of white bread eight days after he pressed an unsterilized coin onto it.

In comparison, far fewer microorganisms grew on another slice of bread that had been touched by a coin he had sterilized with his homemade device, Chen said.

However, he said that while ultraviolet rays can kill germs, they are also harmful to the eyes and skin.