A young sommelier is taking his wine-tasting classes online to keep his business afloat, as social distancing measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 prevent large gatherings.
Live streaming from his studio in Taipei, Peter Petrus (張志偉), the professional name he uses for his business, teaches the art of wine-tasting online.
The containment measures have had a big impact on business, Petrus said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
“So I started contemplating if there might be a way to work around this situation — at the end of the day the company has to keep going,” he said.
While Taiwan has been relatively successful so far in curbing the spread of the virus, the government has been promoting social distancing and discouraging large gatherings to keep the pandemic under control.
Online tasting has a few constraints — mainly around packing, maintaining the right temperature and sending the bottles on time to customers.
“The problem with wine is that it starts oxidation once you open the bottle,” said Petrus, who meticulously pours a selection of wine into smaller bottles and labels each before couriering them.
Students who receive the wine samples join Petrus online to sip together as they flip through the course material.
Petrus, who films and livestreams via his smartphone, keeps his students engaged while he explains the finer points of each wine.
Candice Yang, a 32-year-old math teacher, who joined one of his online courses last week, described the experience as “quite special.”
“It feels just the same [as being there] with a bit of additional warmth and chill-out, because it’s so cosy at home,” she said.
