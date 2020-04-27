Virus Outbreak: Number of people visiting clinics, hospitals drops

By Weng Yu-huang and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The number of visits to clinics and hospitals nationwide dropped in the first three months of this year, but a psychiatrist and dermatologist said that visits to their clinics were up because of COVID-19.

Total patient visits dropped 14 percent to 26.98 million, from 31.43 million in the first quarter of last year, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) statistics showed on Wednesday.

The number of inpatients also fell 14 percent to 220,000, from 260,000 last year, the statistics showed.

Teenagers in Taipei on April 19 pass signs promoting disease control efforts. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The facilities that saw the biggest drops were Western medicine clinics, where visits declined 17 percent from a year earlier to 13.90 million, and hospitals, where visits dropped 15 percent year-on-year to 7.53 million.

Dentists and Chinese medicine clinics saw smaller declines.

Visits to dentists were down 7 percent from a year earlier to 2.47 million and visits to Chinese medicine clinics were down 1 percent to 3.06 million visits.

The drop in visits was because of government warnings not to go to crowded places or hospitals, and also due to there being less transmission of minor diseases because of precautions taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, NHIA Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling (蔡淑鈴) said.

To offset the financial impact on hospitals and clinics, Tsai said that the NHIA would prepay medical service providers the same total they received last year.

Meanwhile, psychiatrist Wang Chia-chun (王家駿) said he noticed that many new patients were visiting his clinic in Taichung last month.

Many older people were suffering from loss of sleep and depression due to being cooped up at home, while others had existing problems that were exacerbated by concerns that they would catch the virus, Wang said.

Dermatologist Chiu Pin-chi (邱品齊), who also runs a clinic in Taichung, said that he also saw a rise in patient numbers, partly because people were not going to hospitals due to COVID-19 concerns and partly because people had developed skin problems from frequent handwashing.

Chiu said that people could use hand creams to prevent skin issues caused by frequent hand-washing or contact with alcohol-based sanitizer.

Wearing a mask is important to avoid contracting COVID-19, but people need to take off their mask occasionally to air their skin and avoid irritation, Taipei Tzu Chi Hospital dermatologist Chen Chih-pin (陳志斌) said.

Most masks are made of non-woven fabrics, which trap heat and cause sweat, Chen said, adding that saliva droplets trapped on the inside of a mask can cause bacteria to reproduce, which in the long term can cause skin disorders.

Chen said pre-existing skin conditions can be aggravated, citing the case of a 67-year-old woman surnamed Liao (廖) who visited the hospital because the rosacea on her face had become worse after she wore a mask for five to six hours per day for several days.

Rosacea, which is common among women aged 20 to 40, can result in persistent red spots, frequent blushing or flushing, scaling and irritated skin, Chen said, adding that causes include genetics, exposure to ultraviolet rays, autoimmune disorders, alcohol consumption or poor hygiene.

People should remove their mask for one minute every 30 minutes so that their skin can get some fresh air, he said.

Wearing makeup and a mask produces excess oil and sweat that can turn the face into a hotbed for germs, so it is not recommended, he said.

Sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or below is recommended, he added.