The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) plans to reinstate its international affairs department to improve communications with the US and other countries as part of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) reform agenda, sources said on Saturday.
The department was set up by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in 2014, when he was KMT chairman, but was later incorporated into the Overseas Affairs Department, which is to revert to dealing just with overseas issues, sources said.
The reinstated department is likely to be headed by KMT Deputy Secretary-General Huang Kwei-bo (黃奎博), a professor at National Chengchi University’s department of diplomacy, a party member said on condition of anonymity.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Plans on reinstating the department have been presented to Chiang, Huang said on Saturday, adding that while it was not yet decided who would take charge of it, he would be willing to take on the responsibility if Chiang were to appoint him.
Chiang, who last month won the chairperson by-election, pledged to establish contact channels with key nations, such as the US and Japan, and open a KMT representative office in the US, Huang said.
While the party is working toward those goals, it needs to evaluate many conditions, including proper candidates to be deployed in the US and the costs, Huang said.
To establish an office in the US similar to that of the Democratic Progressive Party’s, the KMT would have to spend, at least US$500,000 per year, he said.
However, more important than organization is talent, he said, adding that the KMT would recruit additional fulltime and parttime personnel to bolster its international communications and interactions with foreign think tanks, media firms and international political allies.
“Of course, those in the US would be its top priority,” Huang said.
Meanwhile, party sources said that the KMT plans to boost mobilization of its female members, with KMT Taipei City Councilor Carolyn Chieh (闕枚莎) to resume her post as director of the Women’s Department.
The party would appoint women to serve as deputy department directors in its north, central, south and east chapters, the sources said.
SHARING IDEAS: Using other countries as examples, the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin said that the nation’s name did not have to be written in English on the cover of the passport Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) yesterday unveiled three design proposals for a revised passport cover, at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei. The proposals were in response to a debate about whether to emphasize “Taiwan” and de-emphasize “China” in the wording on the cover. Chung proposed designs including one with no English wording at all, which keeps the overall design of the current passport. Another replaced the national emblem with a map of the main island of Taiwan, and had the words “Taiwan Passport” in large lettering at the top
Numerous comments accusing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being dishonest have been posted to his Twitter account, with many users posting images of Taiwan’s national flag in response to his tweets. Tedros yesterday wrote a single word — “Honesty” — on Twitter, which garnered more than 6,000 mostly negative comments in just a few hours — much higher than the average of 100 comments that his posts typically receive. US political commentator Benny Johnson commented: “Why weren’t you honest about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China?” Johnson included a video in which Tedros praised Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak
‘BE CAUTIOUS’: It is too early to discuss a lockdown in the nation, the minister of health said, adding that efforts should focus on enhancing disease prevention The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan is far from necessitating a lockdown, but advance preparation and drills are necessary, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), first made the remarks at a morning news conference at the Executive Yuan in Taipei and repeated them at the CECC’s daily news briefing in the afternoon. A cluster of 28 cases have been found in the crew members of the navy supply ship Panshih (磐石) over the past five days, and more than 90 locations in 10 cities and counties visited by the infected
YouTube has deleted a video showing Tao elementary-school students on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) dancing in traditional attire after it was erroneously flagged for “obscenity,” the children’s teacher said yesterday. Yayu Elementary School teacher Yan Tzu-yu (顏子矞) said that when he logged into the school’s YouTube account recently, he was greeted with a message saying that a video he uploaded in 2018 of the children performing a Tao dance to mark the construction of a new classroom had been removed. The video was flagged by a user, and after a review by YouTube staff was found to have breached the platform’s