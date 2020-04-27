KMT to reinstate international arm, party sources say

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) plans to reinstate its international affairs department to improve communications with the US and other countries as part of KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) reform agenda, sources said on Saturday.

The department was set up by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) in 2014, when he was KMT chairman, but was later incorporated into the Overseas Affairs Department, which is to revert to dealing just with overseas issues, sources said.

The reinstated department is likely to be headed by KMT Deputy Secretary-General Huang Kwei-bo (黃奎博), a professor at National Chengchi University’s department of diplomacy, a party member said on condition of anonymity.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang chairs a meeting of the party’s Central Standing Committee at the party’s headquarters in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

Plans on reinstating the department have been presented to Chiang, Huang said on Saturday, adding that while it was not yet decided who would take charge of it, he would be willing to take on the responsibility if Chiang were to appoint him.

Chiang, who last month won the chairperson by-election, pledged to establish contact channels with key nations, such as the US and Japan, and open a KMT representative office in the US, Huang said.

While the party is working toward those goals, it needs to evaluate many conditions, including proper candidates to be deployed in the US and the costs, Huang said.

To establish an office in the US similar to that of the Democratic Progressive Party’s, the KMT would have to spend, at least US$500,000 per year, he said.

However, more important than organization is talent, he said, adding that the KMT would recruit additional fulltime and parttime personnel to bolster its international communications and interactions with foreign think tanks, media firms and international political allies.

“Of course, those in the US would be its top priority,” Huang said.

Meanwhile, party sources said that the KMT plans to boost mobilization of its female members, with KMT Taipei City Councilor Carolyn Chieh (闕枚莎) to resume her post as director of the Women’s Department.

The party would appoint women to serve as deputy department directors in its north, central, south and east chapters, the sources said.