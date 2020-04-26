An app developed by Feng Chia University can help authorities track the whereabouts of people deemed to be at high risk of COVID-19 infection and who they have come into contact with, and issue notifications that people should isolate to help prevent the virus from spreading, its creators said on Friday.
The system contributes to disease prevention efforts by removing reliance on people’s memory when they are asked about their whereabouts, as the app provides digital tracking of the device it is installed on, the university said.
If a person with the app is confirmed to have COVID-19, the system would help track where they had been while likely infectious, allowing authorities to notify people who had also been in those areas, the university said.
Photo provided by Feng Chia University
This would help prevent cluster infections, it said.
The basic idea for the project originated in a group chat that included Lin Wei-yen (林威延), a professor in the university’s Department of Civil Engineering, and other professors, who helped create the app.
Kuan Chih-wei (管志偉), a professor in the university’s Geographic Information System Research Center, developed the app’s front end, while Lai Cheng-wei (賴正偉), who is also with the research center, and Shiu Yi-shiang (徐逸祥), a professor in the Department of Urban Planning and Spatial Information, helped develop the risk assessment platform and other functions, the university said.
The researchers said that the app can accurately track people’s movement while indoors.
The system only alerts people of a risk of infection when it is necessary, removing concerns that it would be a bother or an invasion of privacy, the team said.
Test results showed that it can track people indoors and outdoors, with a margin of error of 3m to 5m, it said.
University dean Lee Bing-jean (李秉乾) said that the system would help bolster disease prevention efforts.
The university has already started using the system on campus, Lee said.
“We not only encourage our faculty and students to use the app, but we hope that it could be used throughout Taiwan and perhaps even the world,” he said.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas. There is therefore a need to
SHARING IDEAS: Using other countries as examples, the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin said that the nation’s name did not have to be written in English on the cover of the passport Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) yesterday unveiled three design proposals for a revised passport cover, at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei. The proposals were in response to a debate about whether to emphasize “Taiwan” and de-emphasize “China” in the wording on the cover. Chung proposed designs including one with no English wording at all, which keeps the overall design of the current passport. Another replaced the national emblem with a map of the main island of Taiwan, and had the words “Taiwan Passport” in large lettering at the top
YOUNGER PATIENTS: A CECC official said that most of the cases were imported by Taiwanese studying in other countries, the majority of whom are in their 20s and 30s Among the COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, 70.4 percent were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and about 22 percent had pneumonia, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. On Saturday afternoon, Chang gave a briefing on the epidemiological characteristics of the 395 cases confirmed in the nation as of Wednesday last week. Since COVID-19 was included as a category 5 notifiable communicable disease in mid-January, the criteria for reporting suspected cases for testing have been expanded several times — the most times ever for a notifiable disease, he said. The number of tests conducted per day peaked after
Police in Tainan are looking for a Chinese businessman who has not paid fines totaling NT$700,000 for breaching COVID-19 quarantine regulations. The man, surnamed Pan (潘), arrived from China on March 20 and was told to quarantine himself for 14 days. He stayed with relatives in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德). Tainan health authorities said that they received tip-offs from residents who said they spotted Pan going out to shop and eat. An investigation found that Pan had been out on seven different days. He was fined a total of NT$700,000 for breaching quarantine seven times, the authorities said. All people quarantined at home or