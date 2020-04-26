The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Taiwan is 25 percent, Central Epidemic Command Center advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said yesterday.
At the center’s daily news conference, Chang provided a second weekly briefing on the epidemiological characteristics of the nation’s confirmed cases — 428 people as of 12:30pm yesterday.
The distributions of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age and sex have changed slightly since last week, due to a cluster infection on a navy vessel in the past week, he said.
Photo provided by Taipei City Hospital
The median age of patients fell slightly by one year to 32 and nearly 60 percent are aged between 20 and 39, with 161 cases (37.6 percent) aged 20 to 29 and 92 cases (21.5 percent) aged 30 to 39, Chang said, adding that the female-to-male ratio became more balanced at 50.5 percent and 49.5 percent respectively.
Among the 428 cases, 30 (7 percent) were crew on the navy vessel, 55 (13 percent) were locally acquired and 343 (80 percent) were imported, mostly people who returned from the US, the UK, France, Spain and Turkey, he said.
As for the severity of their symptoms, Chang said that 298 people (69.9 percent) were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 95 (22.2 percent) developed pneumonia and 35 (8.2 percent) developed severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome.
While 275 cases (64.3 percent), including 264 people discharged from hospitals, have been removed from isolation after treatment, six have died and 158 remain hospitalized, he said.
Of the 24 people who have been placed on mechanical ventilators, six have died — a 25 percent mortality rate, Chang said, adding that nine people are still on ventilators, including three who are on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Compared with an 88 percent mortality rate for COVID-19 patients on ventilators at a dozen hospitals in New York City and Long Island in a study of 2,634 patients published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Taiwan’s 25 percent mortality rate is relatively low.
A few of the cases in Taiwan were treated with the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir and some were treated with a drug in the quinoline family, but most of them overcame the most severe stage of the disease by receiving supportive treatment, Chang said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as there are few confirmed cases in Taiwan, all patients have received careful care by medical professionals, and that the disease control measures in hospitals and the training of medical professionals are of high quality.
Daily suspected cases reported for testing significantly increased in the days immediately following the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day weekend and the outbreak linked to the navy vessel, but even after criteria for testing was expanded, no domestic case or sign of community spread have been detected, Chang said.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas. There is therefore a need to
