Virus Outbreak: One-third prefer vouchers, cash for financial relief: poll

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





About 34 percent of the public would prefer financial relief in the form of consumer vouchers or cash, a survey released yesterday by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed.

Asked which type of relief they preferred, 23.4 percent of respondents said wage subsidies, 22 percent indicated tax cuts, 6.9 percent pointed to interest-free loans and 0.9 percent said coupons, KMT Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏), who chairs the KMT Culture and Communications Committee, said at KMT headquarters in Taipei.

The poll also found that about 70 percent of Taiwanese were worried that the COVID-19 pandemic would continue to grow, she said.

Members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee present the results of a survey on how the public would prefer financial relief during a news conference at KMT headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

A total of 39.6 percent of respondents said that they were “somewhat worried” the pandemic would grow, 32 percent indicated that they were “very worried,” 20.5 percent said that they were “not too worried” and 5.5 percent said that they were “not worried at all.”

About 92 percent believed that the pandemic would affect the local economy, Wang said.

More than 60 percent did not understand the content of the government’s relief plan, with 46.3 percent of respondents saying that they were “not too clear” about the measures and 16.4 percent saying that they were “completely unclear,” the survey found.

However, 10.8 percent of respondents said that the measures were “very clear” to them and 23.2 percent said that they were “somewhat clear.”

About 32 percent of respondents said they were “somewhat worried” that the pandemic would result in a decrease in their income or that of their family members, compared with 30.6 percent who were “very worried.”

Meanwhile, 20.3 percent said that they were “not too worried” and 15.3 percent were “not worried at all” that the pandemic would affect their income.

A total of 32.6 percent of respondents said that the government’s initial NT$60 billion (US$1.99 billion) COVID-19 relief budget was “somewhat enough” or “very much enough,” while 23.9 percent felt that it was “not really enough” or “not enough at all.”

Legislators have since passed an amendment to the Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Recovery (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) to raise the budget’s ceiling to NT$210 billion.

The poll, commissioned by the party, was conducted via telephone by Taiwan User Friendly Services & Technologies Co on Saturday and Sunday. It collected 1,068 valid responses and has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of 5.6 percentage points.