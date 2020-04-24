Virus Outbreak: Rapid virus test kits await approval

TRIAL PRODUCTION: The test kits can detect monoclonal antibodies produced by the human body in reaction to COVID-19 and deliver results within 15 to 20 minutes

Companies have started trial production of COVID-19 rapid test kits, but they require Ministry of Health and Welfare approval before they can be marketed, Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) told a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in Taipei yesterday.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) asked why Taiwan had not begun production of its own test kits after Academia Sinica on March 8 announced that it had developed a rapid test kit.

Academia Sinica has already delivered relevant information on how to manufacture antigen-based test kits to seven companies, while also delivering relevant information on another type of rapid test kit based on the number of antibodies found in serum to another eight companies, Liao said.

Academia Sinica President James Liao gestures while attending a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The first-stage kits are to be reviewed by Academia Sinica and if approved, would then enter mass production, Liao said, adding that this process is estimated to take about one month.

The test kits can detect monoclonal antibodies produced by the human body in reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and deliver results within 15 to 20 minutes.

Lin also asked why the Taiwanese time to produce locally manufactured kits was slower than that of the US.

Liao said Academia Sinica’s research is and remains the first of its kind and, in his opinion, the team had already expedited the process, delivering a product that could be mass produced within a month, as opposed to the usual three-to-six months required for such a process.

The kits being used internationally are based on existing technology — mainly reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testing — and would, of course, be faster to make, Liao said, adding that some companies, like F. Hoffmann-La Roche, had existing products ready even before the outbreak became a pandemic.

Academia Sinica said it is looking to begin collaboration with international manufacturers following the commencement of local production.