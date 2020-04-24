Companies have started trial production of COVID-19 rapid test kits, but they require Ministry of Health and Welfare approval before they can be marketed, Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) told a meeting of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee in Taipei yesterday.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) asked why Taiwan had not begun production of its own test kits after Academia Sinica on March 8 announced that it had developed a rapid test kit.
Academia Sinica has already delivered relevant information on how to manufacture antigen-based test kits to seven companies, while also delivering relevant information on another type of rapid test kit based on the number of antibodies found in serum to another eight companies, Liao said.
Photo: CNA
The first-stage kits are to be reviewed by Academia Sinica and if approved, would then enter mass production, Liao said, adding that this process is estimated to take about one month.
The test kits can detect monoclonal antibodies produced by the human body in reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and deliver results within 15 to 20 minutes.
Lin also asked why the Taiwanese time to produce locally manufactured kits was slower than that of the US.
Liao said Academia Sinica’s research is and remains the first of its kind and, in his opinion, the team had already expedited the process, delivering a product that could be mass produced within a month, as opposed to the usual three-to-six months required for such a process.
The kits being used internationally are based on existing technology — mainly reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testing — and would, of course, be faster to make, Liao said, adding that some companies, like F. Hoffmann-La Roche, had existing products ready even before the outbreak became a pandemic.
Academia Sinica said it is looking to begin collaboration with international manufacturers following the commencement of local production.
Ho Ching (何晶), the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), on Thursday apologized to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for sharing a video on Facebook that criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). Ho wrote on Facebook a day earlier about meeting a Singaporean woman whose son suffered from serious tinnitus — a loud, persistent ringing in his ear — but who recovered after receiving treatment in Taiwan. “Taiwan was a life saver for the son,” Ho wrote. “So for this and many other ways of support, I fully applaud Taiwan.” However, the video shared with the post did not mention the
‘ARTIST’S TRANSFORMATION’: Although Hsu’s thesis focused on herself, her adviser said that it met the school’s requirements as it was not an academic report Taiwanese singer and actress Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄), who in January obtained her master’s degree from Shih Hsin University, has drawn criticism for using herself as the subject of her graduate thesis. The 45-year-old performer’s thesis — titled “The Artist’s Transformation Strategy in The Internet Age: Take the Star Vivian as an Example” — has been listed in Taiwan’s National Digital Library of Theses and Dissertations. Political commentator Fan Li-da (范立達), a Shih Hsin alumnus, on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that although he respects Hsu, who he said is a hardworking entertainer, he was shocked that the university accepted her thesis. “I find it
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas. There is therefore a need to
CASE NOS. 384 and 393: The couple, who have lived in the US for decades, allegedly showed symptoms of COVID-19 infection before boarding flights to Taiwan Taoyuan prosecutors are investigating whether a US-based Taiwanese couple who have tested positive for COVID-19 had given false information about their health before boarding flights to Taiwan, endangering the flight crews and fellow passengers. The couple took separate flights from New York to Taiwan, with the husband, who is in his 70s, arriving on Friday last week, and the wife, who is in her 60s, the following day. The two tested positive for the virus, with the man becoming the nation’s 384th case and the woman its 393rd case. They are receiving treatment in an isolation ward. The Taiwan High Prosecutors’